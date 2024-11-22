The report provides a comprehensive market overview of oil and gas automation, including influencer market insights, global market trajectories, and a global economic update. It details competitive market presence and key competitors' percentage market share for 2024, classifying them into strong, active, niche, and trivial players.

The Upstream Oil and Gas Automation segment is forecasted to reach US$23.2 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.3%, while the Midstream Oil and Gas Automation segment is set to grow at a 4.1% CAGR over the next seven years. Regionally, the U.S. market is estimated at $6.8 billion in 2023, and China is projected to grow at a robust 4.6% CAGR to reach $5.5 billion by 2030. Other significant regions include Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

The report includes comprehensive market data with independent analyses of annual sales and forecasts in US$ million from 2023 to 2030. It offers in-depth regional analysis covering key markets globally, including the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Africa. Additionally, it features company profiles of leading industry players such as ABB Group, Dassault Systèmes, Eaton Corporation PLC, and others. Buyers also benefit from complimentary updates for one year, ensuring access to the latest developments in the market.

Key Attributes:

