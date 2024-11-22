'Pashupati Paras Not Part Of NDA': LJP (Ram Vilas) MP Rajesh Verma

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Nov 22 (IANS) Lok Janshakti Party-Ram Vilas (LJPRV) MP Rajesh Verma stirred a debate on Friday by claiming that Pashupati Kumar Paras, former Union and leader of Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP), was not part of the NDA alliance.

Verma backed the earlier claim made by LJPRV national president and Union Minister Chirag Paswan, who had also "denied" Paras' "association" with the NDA. Chirag Paswan's remark came in response to Paras' announcement to contest the 2025 Bihar Assembly independently.

Verma pointed out that he was absent from a key NDA meeting held at Nitish Kumar's residence and had refrained from participating in the NDA's Lok Sabha election campaigns.

"Paras was not in the NDA alliance earlier and is not in it now," Verma said.

Verma praised Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, crediting him for the state's development.

He emphasised that the collaboration between the Centre and the NDA government led by Nitish Kumar in Bihar is fostering growth in the state.

Verma remarked, "Those who are not concerned about Bihar's development cannot achieve anything in the state. If anyone truly cares for Bihar's people, it is the NDA alliance under the leadership of Nitish Kumar."

Meanwhile, RJD chief Lalu Prasad's claim that the INDIA bloc will win the Assembly elections in Jharkhand and Maharashtra has sparked responses from NDA leaders.

Responding to Lalu's claims, Verma exuded confidence that the NDA would form the government in both Jharkhand and Maharashtra, asserting that the alliance would also achieve victory in all seats in Bihar.

Verma said, "Just wait for 24 hours; the results will speak for themselves."

He emphasised the NDA's readiness for the upcoming electoral challenges, announcing plans to commence preparations for the Bihar Assembly Elections.

Verma mentioned that all constituent parties of the NDA in Bihar would come together, hold joint meetings across all Assembly constituencies, and contest the elections unitedly.