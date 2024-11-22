Sigdi Chain Of Restaurants Expands Its Footprint With The Opening Of New Outlets In Anand, Gujarat, And Mira Road, Mumbai

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, November 21, 2024 - Sigdi, a chain of authentic non-vegetarian Fine dining restaurants based out of Gujarat known for its authentic Indian Tandoori, Mughlai, and other regional flavors, announces the opening of two new outlets in Anand, Gujarat, and Mira Road, Maharashtra. With these new locations, Sigdi continues to expand its footprint in India, bringing its unique experience closer to more food enthusiasts.



Located at NH-8, Opposite Moti Shak Market, Shamarkha Chokdi, Anand, Gujarat 388001, the Anand outlet promises to offer locals a taste of Sigdi's signature dishes, characterized by rich flavors, premium ingredients, and traditional recipes. In Mira Road, the new restaurant can be found at Laxmi Park, SHOP NO.8, Oswal Point, A wing, Kanakia Rd, opposite Park View Hotel, Mira Road East, Mira Bhayandar, Maharashtra 401107, providing a cozy, inviting ambiance for customers to enjoy Sigdi's acclaimed menu.



Mr. Sohel Memon, Founder and Managing Director, Sigdi, shared his excitement for this expansion, saying, "We are excited to bring the true taste of Indian Tandoori and Mughlai delicacies to Anand and Mira Road. Our mission has always been to create an extraordinary dining experience that honors India's culinary heritage, and with these new outlets, we believe that food has a unique power to bring people together, and it's our passion to serve our guests an experience that reflects this bond. From the ambiance to the flavors on the plate, we put our heart into every detail. We are excited for Anand and Mira Road residents to experience the quality, authenticity, and warmth that defines Sigdi, and we look forward to expanding this culinary journey to even more cities in the near future."



Founded with a vision to preserve and showcase authentic Indian non-vegetarian cuisine, Sigdi has become a preferred choice for those seeking traditional flavors coupled with exceptional service. Each dish at Sigdi is meticulously crafted with high-quality meats, handpicked spices, and classic cooking techniques, ensuring a delightful experience for all.



Sigdi has already established a strong presence across 25 branches in Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Muscat, building a reputation for its high-quality, flavorful non-vegetarian dishes. The company's expansion plan is part of its broader mission to become a household name in the Indian and international food scene, with over 100 branches planned in the near future.





About Sigdi



Sigdi is a non-vegetarian restaurant chain, specializing in authentic, Mughlai, Indian, and Tandoori cuisine. Founded by Sohel Memon, Sigdi has grown to over 25 branches across Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Muscat, delivering rich, flavorful dishes that non-veg food lovers crave. Known for its high-quality meats and handpicked spices, Sigdi prides itself on providing a memorable dining experience that celebrates the richness of India's culinary traditions. With a mission to expand to over 100 branches, Sigdi is on track to become a global name in Indian cuisine, offering exceptional food and service at every location.

