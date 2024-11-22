Firstaid4sport And Michael Mckinson: A Winning Partnership In Boxing Performance

(MENAFN- Pressat) London, UK – 18th October 2024

FirstAid4Sport is proud to celebrate the success of its recent interview with Michael McKinson (@mikeytheproblem) , the talented British welterweight boxer, which took place on 18 October 2024, the evening before his highly anticipated IBO World Title fight against Tulani Mbenge.

McKinson, known as "The Problem," has built a reputation with his technical skills and unwavering dedication. With an impressive professional record and a loyal fanbase behind him, he faced the world stage with raw determination. Despite being honourably defeated by Mbenge in a hard-fought match, McKinson's commitment and professionalism earned respect from the boxing community. McKinson will be back in the ring in no time.

In the exclusive interview, McKinson shared insights into his training regimen, highlighting the critical role FirstAid4Sport equipment plays in his preparation and recovery. From the Nubis Mobile Bed , which provides portable comfort for recovery, to the Mueller Recovery Boot , which help optimise circulation and reduce fatigue.

“I love the (Mueller Recovery) boots, they are great for me and everything else that comes with it. Being an athlete who needs support, I feel very lucky to have my physio and all the (FirstAid4Sport) equipment with me, it's unbelievable!”

McKinson relies on top-tier tools to keep his body in peak condition. He also emphasised the importance of sports massages using FirstAid4Sport oils and lotion , which ensure muscle readiness and repair after gruelling sessions.

McKinson's confidence in their products highlights the trust athletes place in FirstAid4Sport to help them perform at their best.

A key component of this success is their ongoing partnership with South Coast RX Physiotherap , a leading provider of sports therapy and rehabilitation services. Together, they ensure that athletes like McKinson receive comprehensive care that blends advanced equipment with expert physiotherapy. This collaboration has been instrumental in developing tailored solutions for elite performance and recovery.

“Seeing our products become essential tools for top athletes like Michael McKinson and being used at the highest levels of sport is fantastic and emphasises the quality we have to offer here at FirstAid4Sport”, said Dimitrios Pegioudis, Marketing Director at FirstAid4Sport .

“His dedication to his craft mirrors our commitment to supporting athletes with the best recovery and performance solutions. Our partnership with South Coast RX Physiotherapy further strengthens this mission, ensuring athletes have access to exceptional care and equipment.”

As a company deeply invested in the success of athletes across all disciplines, FirstAid4Sport continues to innovate and collaborate, delivering products that empower individuals to excel.

For more details on the type of products FirstAid4Sport offers and supplies to athletes like Michael McKinson, visit their website at and watch the full interview on YouTube via this link: @FirstAid4SportUK .

About FirstAid4Sport

Founded in 2002, FirstAid4Sport is a leading provider of first aid, physiotherapy, and sports recovery products. With a mission to promote safety and performance in sports, the company supplies high-quality equipment trusted by athletes, coaches, and physiotherapists across the UK and beyond.