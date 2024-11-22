Principle LTC Facilities And Team Members Shine As Best Of Kentucky For 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Kentucky Skilled Nursing Centers Earn Top Honors and Professional Achievement Awards, Celebrating Excellence in Resident Care and Dedication.

KINSTON, N.C., Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Principle is proud to announce that several of its Kentucky-based skilled nursing facilities and team members have been recognized among the Best of Kentucky for 2024 by the Kentucky Association of Care Facilities and Kentucky Center for Assisted Living.

"These recognitions reflect the dedication our teams bring to residents each day," said Lynn M. Hood, CEO of Principle LTC. "Guided by our commitment to excellence, we strive to create environments where residents are cared for, and teams feel valued and supported."

Facility Awards:

Principle LTC facilities were selected based on their exceptional commitment to quality care, leadership, and resident-centered environments:



Tri Cities Nursing & Rehabilitation Center

– Awarded Best of Kentucky for the second consecutive year, recognizing its outstanding quality of care and leadership in the long-term care community. Essex Nursing & Rehabilitation Center – Honored with the Best of Kentucky award, underscoring its dedication to resident-centered care and excellence in service.

Individual Achievement Awards:

In addition to facility recognitions, Principle LTC proudly celebrates individual team members who have been honored for their contributions:



Jeannie Davis, Essex Nursing & Rehabilitation – Professional Achievement Award in Nursing Care. With over 34 years of dedicated service, Jeannie is celebrated for her compassion, leadership, and commitment to residents and colleagues.

Rolando Martinez, Essex Nursing & Rehabilitation – Professional Achievement Award in Caregiving. A valued team member for 23 years, Rolando exemplifies dedication and professionalism in every aspect of caregiving. Renende Phanord-St Louis, River's Edge Nursing & Rehabilitation

– Professional Achievement Award in Caregiving. Renende is recognized for her exceptional dedication and the high-quality care she provides for her residents.

The awards were presented at the KAHCF/KCAL Annual Meeting on November 21, 2024, acknowledging the extraordinary care and service these facilities and individuals bring to the Kentucky community.

SOURCE Principle LTC

