Digi-Tech Pharma & AI Conference 2025: Reimagining Pharma By Integrating Science And Technology (London, United Kingdom - May 28-29, 2025)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The 8th Annual Digi-Tech Pharma & AI conference, a premier Pharmaceutical technology Conference, brings with it even more interactive sessions, expert speakers, senior professionals and decision makers from leading pharma, bio-tech and healthcare industry. Meet the decision makers, benchmark and learn from real-life use cases to drive organizational change and to understand the new cutting-edge technologies and practical solutions.
In this 8th edition as we explore the novel technologies and developments reforming pharmaceutical industry, we also dive deep into the implementation and advances in machine learning, deep learning, artificial intelligence, informatics and data science which has redefined the development of new drugs, tackle diseases, improving healthcare and much more.
The enhancements in data management and data integration are providing improvements to both the speed and quality of drug discovery and many clinical trial processes. To be in the forefront, a necessity for partnership and collaboration with healthcare provider is a must for the pharmaceutical companies, and these partnerships will also lead to massive advances in R&D using artificial intelligence in genomics and precision medicine to develop a deep understanding of the root causes of diseases.
The combination of AI, big data and IoT technologies are creating new innovations, also other eminent technologies like cloud computing, augmented reality, virtual reality and blockchain are being used extensively in the Pharmaceutical industry's digital transformation.
Key Highlights
Reimagining Pharma by Integrating Science and Technology:
Digital Technology trends in Pharma and Bio-Tech industry Adopting AI and Machine Learning to unlock the full potential of Pharma How pharma can integrate into digital health environment Collaborative Innovation: Finding the right partners to leverage new technologies in Pharma Patient Centred Drug Discovery
Digital Discovery and Clinical Trials:
Applying AI to the design of lead compounds for new drugs Algorithms and Models for drug discovery AI and ML for Target Identification & Validation in Drug Discovery Advancing Drug Discovery through quantum computing Genomics & Drug Discovery Virtual and Hybrid Clinical Trials R&D Use Cases
Decoding the Value of Data Science, Big Data & Informatics:
Implementation and relevance of FAIR data principles in Pharma R&D Harnessing Data Science for Drug Combination Discovery AI and Big Data: A powerful combination for future growth The use of AI to make sense of clinical data Use of big data for precision medicine Multi-omics & clinical data to unlock the power of complex datasets Integration and Visualization of translational Medicine Data Data & Healthcare Analytics
Real-World Data & Real-World Evidence:
The Growing Importance of Real-World Data RWD for clinical research and drug development RWE and RWD to support regulatory decision making Real-World Data Science to advance Patient Care Managing real world data governance
Digital Health & Future Innovations:
Healthcare & Medical Technology Adoption of IoT in Pharma Potential of Cloud Computing in Pharma Impact of Digital Health in Pharma Digital Health strategy and Patient centric Clinical Trials The convergence of Digital Therapeutics and Pharma in Digital Health How pharma-health collaboration works on innovating drug discovery & patient experience Blockchain and AI-based Platform
Who Should Attend:
This event is designed for senior level attendees from various companies including pharmaceutical, biotechnological, biopharmaceutical, CRO's, Diagnostics, solution provider and government institutions. Attendees includes Chief Data Officer, VPs, GMs, Directors, Heads and Managers of:
Drug Discovery Drug Delivery Innovation R&D IT Big Data Solutions AI/ Machine Learning Cognitive Computing Digital innovative strategic planning Regulatory and pharmacovigilance IT Strategy Real-World Data Real-World Evidence Data Management & Analytics Data Science Clinical trials and data management Translational informatics Data storage and analysis Enterprise Architecture Information Systems Contract outsourcing service providers Digital Health Genomics Healthcare IT Multi-channel Management
Agenda:
Day 1
08:15: Registration & Refreshments 08:50: Welcome Address & Chairperson's opening remarks 09:00: Digital Transformation: Developing and deploying a digital authoring platform across the value chain 09:30: Can drug repurposing be saved with artificial intelligence? 10:00: Beyond the molecule: when software understands the patient 10:40: Business Card Exchange with Morning Coffee/Tea & Discussion 11:00: Collaborative Innovation: Finding the right partners to leverage new technologies in Pharma 11:30: Implementation and Relevance of FAIR Data Principles in Big Pharma 12:00: Network models in drug discovery and development 12:30: Luncheon & Networking - Explore, Engage with Your Peers, and Connect at Our Exhibitor Booths 13:25: The evolving patent landscape at the intersection of biotechnology and AI 13:50: Case Study - How Novo Nordisk leverage in silico tools like AI/ML and genetics to reach strategic priorities 14:20: Essential innovations to unlock the potential of precision medicine 14:45: The impact of AI in Biologics discovery and optimisation for Pharma 15:15: Recharge with Tea or Coffee While Networking 15:35: The Impact of Multi-omic Analysis/Integration in Diagnosing Disease and Driving Drug Development 16:05: Connected data and single patient jackets for precision health 16:35: Corporate start-up partnerships in digital health 17:05: AI in Oncology: Personalizing Cancer Treatment and Care 17:30: Executives Discussion and Debate: Empowering drug discovery and development: the AI and Machine Learning revolution? 18:00: Graph-in, graph-out: how graph Retrieval Augmented Generation (g-RAG) improves business value delivery out of Large Language Models 18:30: Chair Person's Closing remarks 18:40: Networking Drinks Session - Unwind with Evening Drinks and Engaging Conversations
Day 2
08:15: Registration & Refreshments 08:50: Welcome Address & Chairperson's opening remarks Bridging Pharma and Technology for Future Breakthroughs 09:00: How Real World Data is transforming drug development 09:30: Boehringer's AI-Driven Knowledge Management Revolution 10:00: AI Partnerships with Pharma - What Pharma partners look for and key deal considerations 10:30: Business Card Exchange with Morning Coffee/Tea & Discussion 10:50: GPT Do That? Practical Applications for Generative AI in Drug Development 11:15: The IT Architecture for AI in Pharma R&D 11:45: Unlocking ROI for Generative AI use cases-Designing the right framework 12:05: Integrating Multimodal Data for Computational Phenotyping 12:30: Luncheon & Networking - Explore, Engage with Your Peers, and Connect at Our Exhibitor Booths 13:20: Building a High Throughput AI and Physics-based Drug Screening Platform: And its Application in Drug Designing 13:40: Implementation of Gen AI Adoption Strategies for Pharma Corporate Functions 14:10: Leveraging AI to Enhance Clinical Trials 14:40: Pivotal role of Data Integration in Enabling pharma to fit its drug development strategy while accelerating innovation 15:10: Recharge with Tea or Coffee While Networking 15:30: Are we focusing on the real challenges with DTx? 16:00: Preparation of the ecosystem at corporation level to enhance innovation. 16:30: Beyond Buzzwords: Deciphering AI vs Traditional IT Realities 17:00: Panel Discussion: Advancing Drug Discovery and Patient Care: The Synergy of Emerging Technologies in Pharma-Health Collaboration 17:30: Closing remarks
