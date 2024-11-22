Mobility On Demand Market Is Projected To Grow Expeditiously: To Reach $1,694.7 Billion By 2031

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Proactive smart city initiatives, rising venture funding, and growing e-bike adoption in sharing fleets the global mobility on-demand growth.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global mobility on demand market size generated $552.9 billion in 2021, and is expected to reach $1,694.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 11.8% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an in-depth analysis of top segments, changing market trends, value chain, key pockets, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. The report is an essential and helpful source of information for leading market players, investors, new entrants, and stakeholders in formulating new strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 341 Pages) at:Covid-19 scenario:1. The Covid-19 pandemic negatively affected the market due to change in mobility patterns of people across the globe. Moreover, adoption of mobility services by people during the pandemic declined as number of visits to workplaces decreased.2. During the pandemic period, public transit ridership and patronage of transportation network companies suffered losses as people stayed at home and embraced the work-from-home culture.3. The report segments the global mobility-on-demand market on the basis of type, vehicle type, propulsion type, booking type, commute type, and region.Based on type, the sharing segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than three-fourths of the market. However, the renting segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period.Buy Now & Get Up to 50% off on This Report:On the basis of vehicle type, the buses and rails segment dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2021, contributing to nearly half of the market. However, the two-wheelers segment is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 16.1% from 2022 to 2031.Based on propulsion type, the ICE segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly four-fifths of the market, and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. However, the electric and others segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 14.7% during the forecast period.On the basis of booking type, the online segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly two-thirds of the market. In addition, the segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period.Based on commute type, the intercity segment dominated the market in 2021, accounting for more than three-fifths of the market. Moreover, the segment is expected to showcase the highest CAGR of 12.6% from 2022 to 2031.Inquiry Before Buying:The global mobility on demand market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across Asia-Pacific held the lion's share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market. However, the market across LAMEA is expected to register the highest CAGR of 15.1% from 2022 to 2031.The global mobility on demand market report includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as BMW AG, Aptiv, Car2go NA, LLC, Cabify España S.L.U., Ford Motor Company, Cityscoot, Europcar Mobility Group, Gett, General Motors, Intel Corporation, The Hertz Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, IBM, Lyft, Inc., Uber Technologies Inc., Toyota Motor Corporation, and Yulu Bikes Pvt Ltd.The report analyzes these key players in the global mobility on demand market. These players have adopted various strategies such as new product launches, expansion, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report helps determine the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments of every market player.For Report Customization:About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, researchers, and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients' requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.Contact:David Correa1209 Orange Street,Corporation Trust Center,Wilmington, New Castle,Delaware 19801 USA.Int'l: +1-503-894-6022Toll Free: + 1-800-792-5285UK: +44-845-528-1300India (Pune): +91-20-66346060Fax: +1-800-792-5285...

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.