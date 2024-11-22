Evergreen Speedway Enhances Fan Experience With Tracktune's Industry-Leading Audio Technology

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

TrackTune Logo

- Doug Hobbs, Owner of Evergreen SpeedwaySNOHOMISH, WA, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- TrackTune , the innovative, racing-family-led company, is proud to announce that Evergreen Speedway, one of the Pacific Northwest's premier racetracks, has adopted its patent-pending application to enhance the fan experience.Known as“The Super Speedway of the West,” Evergreen Speedway is a crown jewel in the racing community, hosting NASCAR events, drift competitions, and grassroots racing. With the implementation of TrackTune, fans at Evergreen can now enjoy crystal-clear announcer commentary, ensuring they don't miss a moment of the action-no matter where they sit in the“TrackTune has truly elevated the race day experience for our fans,” said Doug Hobbs, Owner of Evergreen Speedway.“We're committed to making Evergreen Speedway the best place for racing enthusiasts, and TrackTune's innovative technology has helped us deliver on that promise. Fans are more engaged, and we've seen incredible feedback since introducing it at our events.”About TrackTuneTrackTune is the industry's leading racing audio application, designed to bring fans closer to the action with immersive and clear announcer audio. Developed by a passionate racing family, TrackTune is free for fans and offers racetrack owners an affordable, high-impact solution to increase attendance, boost revenue, and improve fan loyalty. Its patent-pending technology is already transforming the race day experience at tracks across the country.“We are thrilled to partner with a track as iconic as Evergreen Speedway,” said Anissa Bezanson, CEO of TrackTune.“Evergreen's commitment to its fans mirrors our mission to create unforgettable race day experiences. Together, we're setting a new standard for fan engagement in motorsports.”“Evergreen's adoption of TrackTune underscores the impact of our technology,” added Jim Bezanson, TrackTune CTO.“We look forward to helping more tracks across the nation enhance their race day experiences.”TrackTune's Growing PresenceEvergreen Speedway joins a growing list of tracks leveraging TrackTune's technology to provide fans with unparalleled audio clarity and immersive experiences. The announcement is part of TrackTune's mission to bring cutting-edge innovation to the racing industry while celebrating its valued partnerships with tracks nationwide.Join the ConversationFollow TrackTune and Evergreen Speedway for updates, event news, and fan stories:.TrackTune Facebook: facebook/TrackTune.TrackTune Instagram: instagram/TrackTune.TrackTune X (Twitter): twitter/TrackTune.Evergreen Speedway Facebook: facebook/EvergreenSpeedway.Evergreen Speedway Instagram: instagram/EvergreenSpeedwayHashtags: #TrackTune #EvergreenSpeedway #RaceDayInnovation #RacingFans

Anissa Bezanson

TrackTune

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.