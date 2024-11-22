Baghdad Seeks Extraordinary Arab Meeting On Israeli Occupation Threats

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Nov 22 (KUNA) -- Iraq has asked for an extraordinary Arab meeting at the level of permanent representatives at an early date in order to look into Israeli threats against Baghdad, said the Arab League on Friday.

Baghdad's request is to consider a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) memo regarding Israeli occupation threats of expanding aggressive practices in the regional to include Iraq, the league's Assistant Secretary-General Hosam Zaki said in a press statement.

The league has notified all Arab countries of the Iraqi request for consultations about an imminent date for the meeting, Zaki added.

The Cairo-based bloc's chief noted that several Arab countries had already approved the Iraqi request. (end)

