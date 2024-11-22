Lyzr Expands Reach With AWS ISV Accelerate Program To Drive Adoption Of Enterprise AI Agents

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Siva Surendira, CEO @ LyzrNEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Lyzr , the leading provider of a safe & responsible enterprise AI agent platform, has announced its participation in the Web Services (AWS ) Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Program .This co-sell initiative connects innovative software providers like Lyzr with AWS's global sales organization to support the adoption of solutions that integrate with AWS infrastructure.Lyzr's AI agent framework empowers enterprises to create and deploy autonomous AI agents, facilitating faster and more secure development of Generative AI applications.The framework offers both pre-built AI agents and a multi-agent automation platform, enabling businesses to automate workflows across departments such as sales, marketing, HR, and customer support.These solutions are fully deployable on AWS, leveraging its secure and scalable cloud environment.Key Offerings from Lyzr:. Agent API Studio: A playground for custom AI agent development, integrated with large language models (LLMs) such as Anthropic's Claude via Amazon Bedrock, enabling businesses to build custom AI agents and achieve process-level autonomy.. Pre-Built AI Agents: Including the Lyzr Data Analyzr Agent, Enterprise Search Agent, Chat Enterprise Agent, RAG (Retrieval Augmented Generation) Agent, and Text-to-SQL Agent.. Multi-Agent Automation Framework: Features Jazon (AI SDR), Skott (AI Marketer), and Diane (AI HR Manager), collectively forming the Lyzr Automata suite for advanced automation.Advancing Towards Organizational General Intelligence (OGI)Lyzr's vision extends beyond individual AI agents to the development of Organizational General Intelligence (OGI)-a paradigm where enterprises operate with fully autonomous and reliable AI agents managing critical workflows. By aligning with AWS's infrastructure and co-sell program, Lyzr aims to make this vision a reality for enterprises worldwide."By extending our collaboration with AWS, we hope to expand our reach and help more enterprise customers move their organizations towards OGI," said Siva Surendira, CEO of Lyzr.Benefits of the AWS ISV Accelerate ProgramParticipation in the AWS ISV Accelerate Program amplifies Lyzr's visibility through AWS's co-sell support team, which works closely with AWS Account Managers to promote ISV solutions. This collaboration ensures enterprise customers are aware of Lyzr's capabilities, enabling them to adopt tailored AI solutions that optimize efficiency and scalability.About LyzrLyzr is an enterprise agent platform designed for building reliable, self-learning AI agents. Positioned as an agentic alternative to LangChain, Lyzr focuses on agentic data management to help organizations scale operations, enhance decision-making, and automate workflows. Lyzr is committed to delivering secure, efficient AI solutions that empower enterprises globally.For more information on deploying Lyzr's AI agents on AWS or to book a demo, visit the Lyzr website.

