QCAA Organises Training Programme For Third Batch Of Egyptian Air Traffic Controllers

Doha: The Qatar Civil Authority (QCAA) organised a training programme for the third batch of Egyptian air traffic controllers, to familiarise them with the procedures used in air navigation in Qatar, including the procedures for Independent Parallel Operations (IPO), and their role in solving the problem of congestion and aircraft overcrowding at airports, in addition to training on a number of systems approved in air traffic management.

In Charge of Managing QCAA Mohamed Faleh Al Hajri highlighted the importance of close cooperation between the two countries and its role in enhancing professional capabilities and raising the level of efficiency among workers in the aviation sector.

He also emphasised the importance of such courses in developing technical and administrative skills, which directly contributes to enhancing safety and quality standards in the aviation sector.