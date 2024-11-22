عربي


Xinhua Silk Road: Photo Exhibition Kicks Off In Lima To Highlight China-Latin America Belt & Road Co-Op


11/22/2024 2:15:44 AM

BEIJING, Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A thematic photo exhibition was inaugurated in Lima, capital of Peru, on Friday to showcase the latest China-Latin America pragmatic cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative.

Open to the public during the Annual Meeting on China-Peru Belt and Road Pragmatic Cooperation, the photo exhibition features over 30 images showcasing the fruitful outcomes of the Belt and Road cooperation between China and Latin American countries, covering various areas including connectivity, trade, investment and cultural exchange.

Xinhua Silk Road: Photo Exhibition Kicks Off In Lima To Highlight China-Latin America Belt & Road Co-Op Image
Guests look at photos at the photo exhibition inaugurated during the Annual Meeting on China-Peru Belt and Road Pragmatic Cooperation held in Lima, Peru, on Nov. 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Mengxin)

Since 2013 when the Belt and Road Initiative was proposed, great momentum and enormous potential have been spotted in related cooperation between China and Latin American countries, adding new impetus to bilateral economic development and improvement of peoples' well-being.

As an endeavor that cast light on resilience and vitality of high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, the photo exhibition drew 100-plus attendees from governmental departments, enterprises, media, and think tanks from China and Latin American countries.

The photo exhibition was held by China Economic Information Service, Latin America Regional Office of Xinhua News Agency and the Belt and Road Portal.

Original link:

