Ahlers & Ogletree's November 14Th Estates & Collections Auction In Atlanta Featured 385 Lots

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Atlanta, GA, USA, November 22, 2024 -- A beautiful Chinese embroidered silk dragon robe (likely Qing Dynasty) sold for $16,577, and a pair of Arthur Brett & Sons (England, founded 1870) marble-top chinoiserie cabinets gaveled for $5,142 at an Estates & Collections auction held November 14th by Ahlers & Ogletree, and live in the Atlanta gallery. The sale showcased an exceptional collection of over 300 lots.



Featured in the sale were fine and decorative arts, 18th and 19th century furniture, Asian arts, sterling silver flatware sets, crystal stemware, classical bronze sculptures, chandeliers and more, sourced from distinguished estates in the southern U.S. Highlights included artworks by Hughes Claude Pissarro and Maximilien Luce, furniture by Francesco Molon, Reed & Barton silver, and Italian and Persian rugs.



The gorgeous Chinese embroidered silk dragon robe depicted three four-clawed dragons with flaming pearls, amongst emblems of the Eight Buddhist Treasures, on a brown ground above wave patterns. The robe, likely dating to the Qing Dynasty (1636-1911), measured 55 inches in height. It came into the auction with a $1,500-$2,500 estimate, but its $16,577 finish made it the sale's runner-up top lot.



Top lot honors actually went to a lovely black 1997 Steinway Model M ebony baby grand piano with the maker's mark and serial number 548420 to the metal plate, having spade legs and accompanied by a Jansen black diamond tufted artist bench with Steinway & Sons logos. The piano cruised to $20,570.



The pair of Arthur Brett & Sons marble-top japanned black and gilt chinoiserie cabinets, which were apparently unmarked, featured a shaped top over two-door cabinets with foliate, rock and bird motif, raised on short cabriole legs with sabots. Each cabinet stood 33 inches tall by 37 1⁄2 inches wide. The pre-sale estimate was $1,500-$2,500, but savvy bidders more than doubled that to $5,142.



Following are additional highlights from the auctions, which attracted around 20-30 people to the Atlanta gallery in-person on auction day. Internet bidding was provided by LiveAuctioneers, Invaluable and Ahlers & Ogletree's platform, AandOauctions. There were 18 phone bidders and 30 absentee bids recorded. All prices quoted include a 21 percent buyer's premium.



An American (or European) second half 19th century. Renaissance Revival giltwood and composition arched overmantel mirror, having a scrolled anthemion crest and beaded detail, 67 inches tall by 63 inches wide, bested its $800-$1,600 pre-sale estimate by breezing to $5,142.



A Chinese 12-panel coromandel lacquer floor screen with carved decoration on two sides, the front side depicting parcel-gilt pavilions and court scenes surrounded by enclosed exotic animals and dragons, the reverse side with polychromed precious objects and floral motifs, commanded $3,932 against a pre-sale estimate of $1,200-$2,400. The screen was 108 inches tall by 228 inches wide.



A pair of circa 1870 Gothic Revival leaded figural polychrome painted and stained glass window panels, crafted in the manner of Augustus Welby Northmore Pugin (English, 1812-1852), depicting a gentleman and lady in medieval dress, both set in a wooden frame and the female panel measuring 37 inches tall by 19 1⁄2 inches wide, realized $3,328, easily blowing past the $600-$800 estimate.



In all, there were around a dozen visually arresting stained glass windows and stained glass window panels in the sale. Sold was a circa 1900 American leaded polychrome stained glass floral window panel depicting a vase of flowers, with textured slag glass and jewels, in a wooden frame ($1,573).



A pair of Chinese pale green jadeite lidded dragon incense burners on pedestal feet, having a bowl-shaped body with dragon-head ring handles, the lid surmounted by a central dragon resting on three smaller beast head with rings, 4 1⁄2 inches tall, made $1,573, besting its modest $200-$300 estimate.



Next up for Ahlers & Ogletree is a Modern Art & Design auction scheduled for Wednesday, December 4th, followed by a Winter Jewelry, Watches & Luxury Accessories auction the very next day, Thursday, December 5th.



