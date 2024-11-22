Elon Musk, Matt Gaetz Donald Trump's Picks Shows Flexible US Cabinet Vetting Compared To Past 'Tax, Pot' Scandal
Date
11/22/2024 12:00:43 AM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) US President-elect Donald Trump's selection of nominees for key Cabinet positions, including Elon Musk, Matt Gaetz, Linda McMahon, has sparked significant controversy, with several of his picks facing allegations of sexual misconduct.
As the nation gears up for Donald trump 's second administration, these accusations are casting a shadow over his appointments, highlighting a stark contrast to previous nomination processes where even minor allegations were enough to derail potential candidates.
A Supreme Court nominee withdrew after it emerged he had smoked marijuana in his youth . Two attorney general candidates were eliminated when it was revealed they had hired undocumented immigrants as nannies. Another cabinet pick, a former Senate leader, faced rejection for failing to pay taxes on a car and driver provided by an associate. Even controversial social media posts were enough to derail another nominee's chances.
Let's take a closer look at the individuals involved and the implications of these controversies.
Trump's Sexual Abuse Verdict and History of Allegations
Donald Trump himself has long been the subject of numerous allegations of sexual abuse and misconduct . The most recent legal development came when a New York jury found him liable for sexually abusing advice columnist E. Jean Carroll in 1996, ordering him to pay $83 million in damages for both abuse and defamation. Also Read
| MAGA world reacts as Donald Trump indicted on 37 counts in classified case
Carroll, who was one of over a dozen women to accuse Trump, alleged that he raped her in a department store dressing room. Trump denied the claims, labelling Carroll as“a nut job” and dismissing her allegations as a fabricated story to sell her memoir.
