Why Is US Sending Anti-Personnel Landmines To Ukraine? What Are They? Why Are They Controversial?

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The United States has decided to Ukraine with anti-personnel landmines, signaling a shift in its policy on a controversial weapon that has long been condemned for its impact on civilians. This move comes as part of ongoing efforts to assist Ukraine in its fight against Russian forces, which have adjusted their tactics on the battlefield.

Countering Russian tactics

Russian forces have been using smaller, foot-based units rather than heavily armored vehicles, making them more difficult to target with traditional weaponry. US officials say that anti-personnel mines are needed to counter these tactics, as they can help slow down Russian advances on the battlefield. The mines are viewed as a tactical tool to disrupt the movements of enemy forces in certain regions, especially where ground units are operating without the protection of armored vehicles.

Shift in US policy under Biden

This decision marks a significant policy shift for the Biden administration, which had previously placed restrictions on the use of landmines. However, with the evolving situation in Ukraine and Russia 's changing military strategies, the US has reconsidered its stance. The shift is also seen as part of broader changes in US support for Ukraine as the conflict persists.

Potential impact of Trump's inauguration

The decision also appears to be a response to the possibility of changes in US foreign policy with the upcoming inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump . Trump has been critical of US support for Ukraine and has vowed to end the war quickly, though he has not elaborated on how he would accomplish this. His stance has raised concerns in Kyiv and Europe about Ukraine's ability to continue resisting Russian advances without US backing.