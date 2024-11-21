V.Tal’S 16-Year Solar Energy Deal: Powering Data Centers With 100% Renewable Energy

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In a strategic shift, V.tal, Brazil's infrastructure leader, has struck a 16-year deal with Atlas and Atiaia.



This move signals a growing trend in the tech sector's push for sustainable power sources. The agreement centers on ten solar plants, set to fire up in 2026.



These sun-powered giants will churn out nearly 1,000 gigawatt-hours annually. That's enough to power roughly 500,000 homes for a year.



V.tal's plan is simple yet effective. By buying into these solar , they secure a steady stream of clean energy for their operations.



This includes powering their buildings and data centers across Brazil. The deal's significance extends beyond V.tal. It highlights a crucial intersection between tech and green energy.







As data centers gobble up more power, they're turning to renewable sources to meet their needs. This shift is reshaping Brazil 's energy landscape.



In just three years, data center contracts have poured R$7.7 billion into the renewable sector. That's a massive boost for green energy development.



Other tech heavyweights are following suit. Amazon Web Services has invested in its own solar and wind parks. Scala Data Centers and Odata have inked similar green energy deals.

