Automotive Air Filters Market To Grow From $4.7 Billion In 2020 To $7.8 Billion By 2030 CAGR Of 5.4%

According to a new report published by Allied Research, titled,"Automotive Air Filters Market ," The automotive air filters market was valued at $4.7 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $7.8 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2030.



Asia-Pacific region is expected to be dominating the global automotive air filters market owing to rise in production & sales of in the region. Countries in the region such as China and India, have recorded a growth in the sale of passenger cars. For in instance, in 2021, China recorded a growth of 6.6% in sale of passenger cars as compared to 2020.



There has been increasing demand for multi-filtration system, which is capable of intercepting pollen, active charcoal, and particulates, which aids in reducing the contaminants that adversely impact the health of passengers, and provides comfortable, better, & healthier driving conditions. In addition, several automobile manufacturers are introducing multi-filtration system to provide clean air in vehicles. For instance, in July 2021, Hyundai Motor Group announced new technologies to improve quality of air in vehicles. The group unveiled three new air-conditioning technologies –“After-Blow”, Multi-Air Mode”, and“Fine Dust Indicator”. These new technologies will be introduced initially on selected models in South Korea.“After-Blow” technology dries the condensate on the evaporator and suppresses mold growth in air-conditioning system, which can cause an odor during hot weather.“Multi-Air Mode” utilizes multiple vents for air conditioning and heating to create a more pleasant indoor environment with gentle wind.“Fine Dust Indicator” measures air inside the vehicle in real time and delivers digitized information, enabling the driver to better manage the air quality.



Based on type, the global automotive air filters market is segregated into air intake filters, and cabin air filters. Air intake filter plays a key role in combustion process by providing engine with clean air and prevents harmful debris from entering the engine of vehicle. Several companies are introducing advanced air intake filters to provide improved fuel efficiency and reduced emissions. For instance, in November 2020, UFI Filters introduced the next generation of engine air filter, called UFI MULTITUBE. This new engine air filter has several features such as better fluid dynamics, reduced emissions, filtering efficiency of over 99.5%, and a reduction in pressure drop as a result of use of hydrophobic filter media. This new filter is also included as original equipment (OE) in Maserati MC20.



The significant factors impacting the growth of the automotive air filters market size comprises introduction of regulations regarding emission of greenhouse gases, increase in demand for luxury vehicles with greater cabin comfort, and rise in production & sale of automotive. Moreover, factors such as rise in demand for electric vehicles is expected to be hampering the market growth. Furthermore, increasing demand for multi-filtration system, and technological advancements are expected to create new growth opportunities for automotive air filters market during the forecast period.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis :



The COVID-19 crisis has created uncertainty in the automotive air filter industry, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among customers. Governments of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporary shutdown of industries, thereby adversely affecting the overall production and sales.



The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in supply-chain disruptions causing low sales of passenger cars, and temporary suspension of production of vehicle across the globe, which in turn resulted in decrease in demand for automotive air filter. For instance, in 2020, global automobiles production recorded a drop of 16% in vehicle production.



However, with the removal of lockdown restrictions, rise in the production & sale of automobiles has been observed. For instance, in 2021, worldwide car sales reached 66.7 million automobiles, up from around 63.8 million units in 2020. This increase in vehicle production & sale of automobiles is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.



Key Findings Of The Study :



By type, the cabin air filters segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.



By vehicle type, the passenger cars segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.



By propulsion, the electric vehicles segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.



By sales channel, the OEM segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.



By region, Europe is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Key players operating in the global automotive air filter market include Ahlstrom-Munksjo Oyj, Alco Filters Ltd, CabinAir Sweden AB, Cummins Inc., Denso Corporation, Donaldson Company, Inc., Freudenberg Filtration Technologies SE & Co. KG, General Motors Company (AcDelco), Hanon Systems, Hengst SE, Hollingsworth & Vose GmbH, K&N Engineering, Inc., Mahle GmbH, MANN+HUMMEL International GmbH & Co. KG, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Sogefi S.P.A, Toyota Boshoku Corporation, UFI FILTERS S.p.A., and Valeo SA.



