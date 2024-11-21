Pierre Poilievre Reaffirms His Support For The Canadian Construction Industry At The CCI Group Christmas Party

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre, and Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke with CCI Group

Conservative Party of BC leader John Rustad with CCI Group

CCI Group CEO Garry Sangha, and COO Kuldeep Chohan

Opposition leader Mr. Pierre Poilievre reaffirmed his support and admiration for the Canadian at the CCI Group's annual Christmas party.

SURREY, CANADA, November 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, Mr. Pierre Poilievre, attended the CCI Group's annual Christmas party held on the 16th of November, 2024 at Surrey, BC. Also in attendance were Mr. John Rustad, leader of the BC Conservatives, the Mayor of Surrey, Ms. Brenda Locke, and Mr. Tim Uppal, the Deputy Leader of the Conservative Party of Canada.Mr. Poilievre's attendance was a a rather well kept secret, and the surprise was evident amongst the guests, once his name was announced. A hush descended in the room briefly before it burst into thunderous cheers and applause. Often talked about as the next possible Prime Minister of Canada, Mr. Poilievre had the crowd listening to him in rapt attention. Given that the room was full of battle hardened construction veterans, the assembled guests were eager to listen to what Mr. Poilievre had to say. Mr. Poilievre reaffirmed his support and admiration for the construction industry, something which he has often done earlier.As the people ultimately responsible for solving Canada's burgeoning housing and infrastructure crisis, the construction industry of Canada has faced a difficult time of late. As many of the assembled guests pointed out, hyper-inflated labour and material costs, stretched approval timelines, and inadequate policy level encouragement from the federal or provincial governments have made it a rather difficult climate for developers and construction entrepreneurs to work in. Hence, many in the industry are hoping that if the political equation in Ottawa does change come next year, it also ushers in winds of change for the construction industry.The CCI Group's annual Christmas party, like every year, was also an opportunity for the different divisions of the group to come together and celebrate each other's success. The past year has been a seminal one for the CCI Group and its sister concerns like Allure Ventures, and Skie Hospitality. While its Division 9 divisions like drywall, finishing, masonry, metal panels, waterproofing etc. kept adding to already strong legacies, the construction management division became one of the most well known in Metro Vancouver. Additionally, the group's sister concerns, Allure Ventures and Skie Hospitality achieved significant landmarks of their own.Allure Ventures, the development arm of the CCI Group, is now mere days away from completing its first major development. Standing at 46 stories tall, The Grand on King George is already turning heads in Central Surrey. Currently one of the tallest structures in the region, the project was has been finished on time despite significant challenges. Initial work has already started on the group's second offering, SkyLiving, a futuristic development near The King George Hub.Also making waves in 2024 was Skie Hospitality, with the opening of Surrey's first truly luxury dining experience. A pet project of CCI Group, Allure Ventures and Skie Hospitality CEO Garry Sangha, The Skye Avenue Kitchen and Lounge marks a bold, and significant investment in the heart of Surrey Centre. A proud resident of Surrey, BC for almost 30 years, Sangha has heavily invested in "project Surrey", and his world class restaurants, and luxury condo developments have done their bit in transforming a formerly much maligned and neglected part of Metro Vancouver.Speaking on the occasion, Sangha thanked everyone for attending, and congratulated his CCI Family on accomplishing a remarkable year. He also reaffirmed the group's continued support for charitable causes, especially in the field of mental health. The COO of the CCI Group, Mr. Kuldeep Chohan, stated that despite the rapid growth, the CCI Group will keep faith in functioning as a large family, where everyone has each other's back all the time. The assembled guests also got together to celebrate the work done by various organizations in the field of mental health within the construction industry and the British Columbia society. To this end, the President of the CCI Group, Mr. Ajit Sangha handed of over cheques to representatives of organizations like ICBA, BC Children's Hospital Foundation, Langley Memorial Hospital, and Surrey Memorial Hospital, as a token of support and appreciation for their work.

