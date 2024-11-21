First Horizon Foundation Announces $200,000 Commitment To Hurricane Relief In Florida

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- First Horizon Foundation announced today it will pledge $200,000 to help Florida's coastal communities impacted by Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton. Hurricane relief funding will be distributed through the United Way Suncoast Disaster Recovery Fund, United Way Town of Palm Beach Hurricane Recovery Fund and the Craft Emergency Relief Fund to address the ongoing needs of these affected areas in Florida.

"Our hearts go out to everyone who has endured losses from these devastating storms," said Marty Lanahan, Florida Regional President, First Horizon Bank. "We remain steadfast in our commitment to provide resources, financial assistance and hands-on support to our associates, their families, and the clients and communities we serve."

"We're grateful for the support of First Horizon Foundation. Everything we do at United Way Suncoast is in partnership with generous donors, and their support is invaluable to our ongoing efforts," said Jessica Muroff, United Way Suncoast Chief Executive Officer. "Our partnerships allow us to serve communities and families and are the fuel for the region's recovery. With committed organizations like First Horizon Foundation, our community will rebuild and be stronger than ever."

About United Way Suncoast

United Way Suncoast gives families and community members across our five-county footprint the "Freedom To Rise." Founded in 1924, we enter our second century of service with a decided focus on uniting the region to generate support for hard-working families that stand one unexpected expense away from dire circumstance. We elevate early learning, energize middle school and high school youths and empower community members through financial stability. We proudly serve Hillsborough, Pinellas, Manatee, Sarasota and DeSoto counties by investing in services and programs that help people create the lives they imagine for themselves. Along the way, we lead, convene and collaborate with corporate supporters, individual donors, nonprofit partners and valued volunteers because we know – United We Rise, United We Win. For more information, visit .



About the First Horizon Foundation

First Horizon Foundation is the private charitable foundation of First Horizon Corporation. Founded in 1993, the Foundation has donated more than

$150 million

to meet community needs. Grants from the Foundation support the following impact areas: Arts & Culture, Education & Leadership, Environment, Financial Literacy, and Health & Human Services. More information is available at

.



