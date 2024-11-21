Konexus Resources Group (KRG) Partners With Phlo Systems To Drive Digital Transformation & Boost Operational Efficiency

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Konexus Resources Group, a global leader in commodity trading and manufacturing, has announced a strategic partnership with Phlo Systems to adopt the advanced opsPhlo ERP-CTRM platform. This collaboration aims to streamline operations, enhance risk management, and improve scalability across Konexus' extensive global presence, covering key markets in metals and agricultural commodities.



Operating across regions including India, the Middle East, Europe, and North America, Konexus specialises in trading metals like aluminium, copper, and lead, alongside agricultural products such as soybeans and pulses. The company's growth and expanding market footprint have underscored the need for a robust, integrated system to manage complex trading workflows and ensure regulatory compliance.



Kalyani Perla, CFO of Konexus Resources Group, emphasised the significance of the partnership:

"As we continue to grow, adopting a solution that supports our operations while scaling alongside us is imperative. The opsPhlo platform delivers precisely what we need-a comprehensive system that drives efficiency, ensures compliance, and adapts to dynamic market conditions."



The phased implementation of Phlo Systems' opsPhlo ERP-CTRM platform will begin with pre-trade functions like KYC, risk screening, and contract approvals. Subsequent phases will extend to post-trade workflows, including financial management, hedging operations and physical trade management.



Saurabh Goyal, CEO of Phlo Systems Ltd, remarked: "We are delighted to partner with Konexus Resources Group on their digital transformation journey. The opsPhlo platform will provide them with an integrated solution to optimise workflows, reduce risks, and enable smarter decision-making, helping them achieve their strategic goals."



The opsPhlo platform offers end-to-end capabilities, covering physical and derivative contracts, inventory management, risk analytics, and compliance. By leveraging real-time insights, Konexus will gain greater operational control and improved decision-making capabilities.

About Konexus Resources Group:

Konexus Resources Group (KRG) brings extensive expertise and capabilities in metals and agricultural commodities, managing value chains on a global scale. Through its subsidiary Konexus Aluminium International (KAI), KRG operates an EC Grade Aluminium Wire Rod Plant in Bahrain.

Learn more at .



About Phlo Systems:

Phlo Systems Ltd provides cutting-edge, cloud-native, multi commodity, fully integrated ERP-CTRM solutions, enabling businesses to streamline processes, manage risks, and make data-driven decisions. Phlo serves clients across commodities trading, trade finance, and customs compliance industries worldwide. Visit for more information.



