Music Has Power® Symposium Showcases Innerwave Neurosciences: A Bold New Force In Neuroarts Innovation

InnerWave Chief Creative Officer Greg Barnhill Honored with the Music Has Power Award

- InnerWave's Chief Creative Officer, Greg BarnhillNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Music Has Power® Symposium in New York City recently brought together top minds in music therapy, neuroscience, and senior healthcare to explore the transformative power of music for brain health and well-being. Among the event highlights was the introduction of InnerWave Neurosciences , an exciting new company positioned at the forefront of the emerging neuroarts field. InnerWave collaborates with leading partners across technology, music, sound, virtual reality, and academic research, bridging the arts, medical community, and psychology.At the symposium, InnerWave's Chief Creative Officer, Greg Barnhill, received the prestigious“Music Has Power” award. This honor celebrates scientists, musicians, artists, and philanthropists who promote music's vital role in health and wellness. An Emmy-winning and Grammy-nominated songwriter, Barnhill expressed his enthusiasm for this new chapter:“This is a thrilling space to work in, and I'm excited to be on this journey with my team at InnerWave and the neuroarts community,” said the writer behind hits for Tim McGraw, Trisha Yearwood, and the Backstreet Boys among others.InnerWave is generating enthusiasm for its pioneering technology and services, rooted in neuroarts. The company's patent-pending approach integrates multiple neuroarts therapeutic interventions into a single modality, opening new avenues for research, immersive content creation, music technology innovation, and therapeutic development. In a compelling panel discussion, InnerWave President and CEO Todd Kunze discussed how music-based technologies are reshaping therapeutic care for older adults.“We are pushing the boundaries of music's potential, unlocking new avenues for vibrant, healthier aging,” Kunze shared.Concetta Tomaino, co-founder of the Institute for Music and Neurologic Function (IMNF), praised InnerWave's innovative work.“The IMNF was founded to foster connections between neuroscience and clinical music therapy, advancing the use of music in healthcare,” she remarked.“We are excited to support InnerWave as they explore new ways music can enhance health outcomes.”Reflecting on InnerWave's potential, Barnhill emphasized the unique possibilities of frequency-based, non-pharmaceutical treatments grounded in scientific research.“Music has long been one of the world's most powerful healing tools. With frequencies and resonance, we're tapping into something even more profound.”About InnerWaveInnerWave Neurosciences merges scientific research with immersive experiences, advanced music technologies, and groundbreaking neuroarts interventions. Driven by the healing potential of sight, sound, art, and haptic input, InnerWave is pioneering new therapeutic approaches that combine art, music, cultural experiences, and rigorous research. Working with top partners across tech, music, and academic medicine, InnerWave stands at the leading edge of neuroarts, dedicated to discovering the healing potential in the convergence of creative arts and neuroscience.

