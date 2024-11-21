Pure Tobacco, Perfected: HEEZY Showcases Cutting-Edge HNB Technology At Dubai's World Tobacco Middle East

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- HEEZY, a pioneer in heat-not-burn (HNB) technology, has made a major impact at this year's World Tobacco Middle East conference, held at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) on November 12-13.

HEEZY is entering the relevant markets of Indonesia, the Middle East and Russia. You can find HEEZY's relevant dynamics on social media. HEEZY is not just a device, but a lifestyle revolution. No matter where you go, you can enjoy real relaxation.

Engineered with precision, HEEZY delivers the rich, full-bodied flavor of pure tobacco in a convenient-without the smoke, ash, or lingering odors of traditional tobacco.

The Secret to HEEZY's Ultimate Experience

HEEZY's exceptional experience is crafted from premium tobacco leaves, expert craftsmanship, and advanced patented heating technology-ensuring every puff is rich, authentic, and satisfying.



10+ Global Origins : Handpicked premium tobaccos.

20-Second Preheat : Ready to savor instantly.

10-Puff BOOST Mode : Bold intensity in every draw.

16-Puff Classic Mode : Smooth, consistent enjoyment.

Pause Anytime : Enjoy at your own pace.

Low heat at around 240°C : Gentle roasting for enhance taste.

96% Flavor Consistency : Pure, steady flavor throughout.

20-min fast charge to 90% , fully charged in 40 min for all-day use.

Battery for 20 Sessions : Lasts the whole day on one charge. 95%+ Harm Reduction : 95% less harmful than traditional smoking.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION: This doesn't necessarily equal a 95% reduction in risk. HEEZY is not risk-free.

"95% risk reduction" refers to the average reduction in the levels of nine chemicals (excluding nicotine) in cigarette smoke recommended by the World Health Organization.

Premium Tobacco, Globally Sourced

HEEZY selects premium tobacco from over 10 top regions, including Brazil, Zimbabwe, Turkey, India, and Bangladesh. With 20+ years of expertise, our master blenders craft flavors perfectly suited to Middle Eastern tastes.

Authentic, Full-Bodied Satisfaction

Only natural tobacco delivers true satisfaction. HEEZY's H-TG technology refines premium leaves into granules rich in quality and flavor.

Advanced Heating for Perfect Taste

HEEZY's Air-Bake heating technology works seamlessly with H-TG to unlock the full essence of each granule, creating a deep, satisfying flavor experience in every puff.

HEEZY: The Future of Heated Tobacco

Ash-free, and no odor, HEEZY blends easily into your lifestyle.

For more information, visit heezy .

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink