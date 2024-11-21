MHERO I Made Debut In Dubai, Bringing Fresh Surge Of Off-Road Capability In The Middle East Market

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--On the evening of November 18th, 2024, UAE time, MHERO, a luxury electric off-road brand under Dongfeng Motor Group, held a remarkable launch event in Dubai and unveiled flagship model MHERO I. This grand event named“Night in UAE” is not only a splendid debut of MHERO brand in the international market, but also an important milestone in the strategic layout of Dongfeng Motor in the Middle East luxury market.

The event attracted many media, KOL, partners, professionals and major clients. The atmosphere was enthusiastic, and MHERO I won unanimous praise from the guests present with its excellent off-road performance and unique design. Partner Mr. Kassem praised,“I like MHERO I very much. It is one of the best off-road SUVs so far, and its performance is amazing.”

On the day of the launch event, the MHERO I received high praise from many target customers, and they expressed a clear intention to purchase. According to preliminary estimates, 15 units of the MHERO I are expected to be chosen by these elite individuals. MHERO I not only demonstrates the strength of Dongfeng Motor in technological innovation and quality improvement, but also reflects the determination of MHERO to build a global luxury off-road brand.

On the second day of the event, Dongfeng Motor conducted vehicle technical performance training and multi-terrain scenario test drive activities at Xquarry Adventure Park. This event aims to deepen the overseas sales team's understanding of the MHERO I's performance and technological features through hands-on operation and experience, so as to more effectively showcase the unique advantages to overseas customers.

At present, Dongfeng Motor has successfully introduced the MHERO brand to multiple markets such as UAE, Qatar, and Kuwait. Moreover, Dongfeng Motor is also actively establishing sales networks in various regions to provide consumers with convenient purchase and experience channels. In the future, Dongfeng Motor will continue to adhere to the concept of“Cooperation and Openness for Mutual Benefit and Win-Win Progress” and strengthen exchanges with the international market.

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink