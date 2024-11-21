War Update: 114 Clashes On Frontline Throughout Day, Fighting Ongoing On Eight Fronts

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the beginning of the day, November 21, as many as 114 combat encounters have occurred on the frontlines, with fighting still ongoing in eight sectors of the front. The Russian forces are most actively attacking in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove sectors.

The General Staff emphasized that the Ukrainian defenders are holding off the advance and taking necessary measures to prevent the Russian forces from advancing deeper into Ukraine's territory.

In the Kharkiv sector, the Russian forces stormed the Ukrainian positions near Vovchansk six times, with fighting still continuing.

In the Kupiansk sector, the Russian invaders launched 12 attacks in the areas of Petropavlivka, Kolisnykivka, Zahryzove, and Lozova. Five clashes are still ongoing.

In the Lyman sector, the Russian forces also launched 12 attacks on the Ukrainian positions near Tverdokhlibove, Novoiehorivka, Hrekivka, Terny, Torske, and in the Serebrianskyi Forest. Ten battles have concluded, and the rest are ongoing. "The Ukrainian defenders are steadfastly holding the defense and inflicting losses on the enemy," the General Staff commented.

In the Siversk sector, Russians struck Kuzmynivka with guided aerial bombs.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the invaders launched two attacks near Chasiv Yar and Stupochky, with fighting still ongoing.

In the Toretsk sector, the Russian army made four attempts to break through the Ukrainian defenses near Toretsk and Shcherbynivka. In this section of the front, the enemy is actively using aviation. They carried out airstrikes using guided aerial bombs on Toretsk, Kalynove, Ivanopillia, and Kostiantynivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the Russian forces made 30 attempts to push the Ukrainian Defense Forces from their positions in the areas of Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Petrivka, Chumatske, and Pustynka. The Ukrainian defenders are holding the line: 22 enemy attacks have been repelled, and eight clashes are still ongoing.

In the Kurakhove sector, the Russian troops attacked 21 times near Berestky, Sontsivka, Zoria, Kurakhove, Dalnie, Katerynivka, and Antonivka. Nine of their attempts to advance have been repelled by the Ukrainian defenders, while other battles are still underway.

Seven air bombs were dropped by the Russians on Andriivka.

In the Vremivka sector, the invaders launched seven attacks toward Trudove, Kostiantynopil, Rozlyv, Sukhi Yaly, and near Novodarivka. Three clashes in this section of the front are still ongoing. The enemy's bombs targeted Ulakly and Velyka Novosilka.

In the Orikhiv sector, the Russian forces stormed the positions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces once near Piatykhatky.

In the Prydniprovske sector, one enemy attack is currently ongoing.

Ukraine's Defense Forces are continuing operations in Russia's Kursk region. Since the beginning of the day, Russian planes have struck their own territory with 22 guided bombs. The Ukrainian soldiers have repelled 11 attempts by the enemy to break through their defense, and battles are still ongoing.

No significant changes have been recorded in other sectors of the front.

As reported by Ukrinform, there were 153 clashes on the front yesterday. Ukrainian missile troops and artillery struck an enemy command post and a field ammunition depot, launching 12 strikes the enemy personnel, weapons, and military equipment clusters.