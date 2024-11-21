Kuwait's Kazma Loses Vis A Vis Sharjah In Asia Handball Semi Finals

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Nov 21 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti team lost in an encounter with the UAE counterparts Sharjah 28-27 on Thursday in the Asian semi finals of the 27th men champions league.

In a second match, the Saudi Al-Khaleej qualified to the finals after beating the Qatari Al-Duhail 21-23. The winner will face off with Sharjah on Saturday in the finals.

The started on the 12th of this month. It is held for qualifying for the continents champion.

The latest chapter of the championship was held in Kuwait in November when Al-Khaleej emerged victorious after taking on the Qatari Al-Arabi 33-35. (end)

