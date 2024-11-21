Borrell: ICC Arrest Warrants Legally Binding On State Parties To Rome Statute

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Nov 21 (KUNA) -- The High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said Thursday he took note of the ICC arrest warrants for Israeli Prime and former defense minister Yoav Gallant.

"These decisions are binding on all States party to the Rome Statute, which includes all EU Member States," Borrell wrote on his X account.

Earlier today, the International Criminal Court accused Netanyahu and Galant as well as Hamas leader Mohammad Deif of committing war crimes and crimes against humanity since Hamas attacks on Israel on October 7, mmg









