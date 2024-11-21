23 People Die In Attacks On Eastern Lebanon, Day's Fatality Toll Climbs To 31

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Nov 21 (KUNA) -- Lebanese of declared on Thursday that 23 people died and more than ten others were wounded in the latest wave of Israeli air strikes on eastern towns.

The ministry said the air strikes on Niha and Brital in the greater Baalbek region killed ten people, according to preliminary reports. Twelve others were killed in identical raids on Falawi, Amshaki and Meqne, also situated around the ancient town of Baalbek, killing 12 people and wounding at least five others.

In the south, an air strike on Tair Debba, in the Tyre region, killed one person and wounded two others, the official National News Agency reported.

The NNA also reported a wave of occupation air strikes on the southern suburbs of the capital Beirut inflicting further damage to the region, once a bustling densely-populated area. There were no reports of injuries in these attacks.

With the new deaths in the east, today's toll of the fatalities in Lebanon has climbed to 31. Earlier today, the ministry of health reported that occupation attacks killed eight people and wounded a number of others in various regions of the war-stricken country.

The Lebanese ministry of health said an air strike on Al-Shaytiah in the south resulted in three deaths and five injury cases, however it noted that the figures were initial.

A similar attack on Maarakeh in the greater Tyre region resulted in the death of 13 people and injury of 44 others, the department reported, also indicating that the casualty toll might rise as rescuers continued to sift through heaps of rubble of buildings and properties devastated in the occupation air strikes.

Meanwhile, the official National News Agency reported an air raid on Yonin, in the eastern Baalbek region, where four people perished. It also reported other such attacks on several villages in the east and the south.

Lebanon since September 23 has been witnessing fierce attacks by the Israeli occupation. (end)

