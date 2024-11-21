President's Cancer Panel Urges Enhanced Patient Navigation Through Technology To Improve Equity

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Federal Panel Calls for the Responsible Use of to Expand Access to Patient Navigation Services and Deliver Optimal Cancer Care

Many patients experience delays in cancer treatment, lack of support and resources

WASHINGTON, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- offers the potential for new solutions to enhance patient navigation for cancer care but also raises new challenges. The President's Cancer Panel released a new report, Enhancing Patient Navigation with Technology to Improve Equity in Cancer Care ,

as part of a White House event acknowledging advancements in navigation support for cancer patients over the past year. The report calls on healthcare organizations, policymakers, and technology developers to keep pace with the rapid advancement and adoption of new technology.

The Panel's report explores how technology, when used responsibly, has the potential to expand access to timely, quality cancer care by enhancing patient navigation-an approach that has been shown to improve health outcomes for people with cancer and minimize disparities.

"While new technology can lead to exciting applications for patient navigation, it should supplement, not replace, the personalized care that patients with cancer need," said Elizabeth M. Jaffee, MD, chair of the President's Cancer Panel. "Using technology effectively and responsibly is complex and will require collaboration across many sectors."

Even with overwhelming evidence that patient navigation is effective in improving equity and access to care, navigation does not reach all patients who would benefit from it. Many patients experience delays in cancer treatment and are left without support and resources when they need them the most. People of color, LGBTQ people, people living in rural areas, those with limited education or economic resources, and those with disabilities experience disproportionate rates of poor cancer outcomes. Technology can be used to enhance and extend patient navigation and improve equity in cancer care.

In the report, the Panel identifies four priorities and actionable recommendations for healthcare organizations and providers, policymakers, and public and private stakeholders to consider:



Use technology to support patient navigation and achieve equity by developing tools that allow navigators and providers to spend more time caring for patients.

Ensure equitable access to technology , especially for patients with limited resources.

Promote responsible development and use of technology by creating and following guidelines to ensure technology serves, protects, and builds trust with patients and care teams. Maintain privacy and security while facilitating data sharing , because effective cancer care depends on the timely exchange of patient health data and sensitive health information.

Although the Panel's priority areas are specific to cancer, they can also be relevant to other health conditions. The Panel sought input from multiple stakeholders on navigation needs, technology opportunities, and policy considerations, which informed the development of the report and the recommendations.



The President's Cancer Panel consists of three members, appointed by the President of the United States. Current members are:

Elizabeth M. Jaffee, MD, Chair ,

Dana and Albert "Cubby" Broccoli Professor of Oncology; Deputy Director, Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center; and Co-Director, Gastrointestinal Cancers Program, Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, MD

Mitchel S. Berger, MD ,

Professor, Department of Neurological Surgery, and Director, Brain Tumor Center, University of California, San Francisco

Carol L. Brown, MD, Chief Health Equity Officer and Senior Vice President and Attending Surgeon, Gynecology Service, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, New York, NY

About the President's Cancer Panel: The Panel, established by the National Cancer Act of 1971, is an independent entity charged with monitoring the National Cancer Program and reporting to the President on any barriers to its execution. The Panel does not conduct scientific research, and although support for the Panel is provided by the National Cancer Institute (NCI) at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) under the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

(HHS), its conclusions and recommendations should not be inferred as policy or perspectives of NCI, NIH, or HHS.

More information about the Panel's role and background on its members can be found at

SOURCE President's Cancer Panel

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED