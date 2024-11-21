Indian Steel Industry On Green Energy Path

(MENAFN- KNN India) Bengaluru, Nov 21 (KNN) India's steel is charting a green trajectory, aligning with global decarbonisation goals, according to Sajjan Jindal, President of the Indian Institute of Metals (IIM) and Chairman of the JSW Group.

Speaking at the 78th Annual Technical Meet (ATM) of the IIM, Jindal emphasised the sector's commitment to sustainability through innovative technologies.

The three-day conclave, inaugurated by Karnataka Chief Siddaramaiah on Wednesday, is being held in Bengaluru, a city synonymous with technological and industrial progress.

Organised by JSW Steel in collaboration with the Ministry of Steel and IIM chapters nationwide, the event brings together 1,700 delegates, including leading global experts in materials science and metallurgy.

Themed“Transformational Technologies in Materials and Manufacturing,” the ATM aims to explore ground-breaking solutions to meet the challenges of a rapidly changing world.

Jindal highlighted the steel sector's critical role in embracing advanced technologies to mitigate environmental impact and contribute to India's sustainability goals.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, in his inaugural address, praised Bengaluru as the ideal host for such a prestigious event, noting its reputation as a hub for innovation and progress.“It is fitting that this city hosts 1,700 experts shaping the future of metals and materials,” he remarked.

The conclave features a technical exhibition showcasing innovations from 65 companies, providing attendees with insights into cutting-edge advancements in materials and manufacturing.

This landmark event underscores India's proactive approach to fostering collaboration among industry leaders, academics, and policymakers to drive transformational change in the steel industry.

By focusing on green production and sustainability, the sector aims to align with global efforts to combat climate change while enhancing its competitiveness in the global market.

With its rich dialogue and innovative showcases, the 78th ATM of the IIM is set to make significant contributions toward defining the future of materials and manufacturing in India and beyond.

(KNN Bureau)