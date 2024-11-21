New Study Reveals Chronic Pain Sufferers Willing To Spend Big For Relief

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Taopatch's newly released 2024 Chronic Pain Report explores the treatment landscape for chronic pain sufferers. Based on comprehensive survey data from 322 respondents who experience chronic pain, the report uncovers how individuals manage daily pain, the alternative treatments they turn to, and the willingness to invest significantly in effective solutions.Key Findings:1. A Strong Demand for Effective Relief: Respondents indicated that they would spend up to 7-15 times more than their current average annual expenditure if a treatment could alleviate 90% of their chronic pain.2. Top Alternative Therapies: Pain patches and acupuncture emerged as the leading alternative treatments chronic pain sufferers are willing to try or revisit. About 77% of respondents who hadn't used pain patches expressed a willingness to try them, followed by 65% open to acupuncture.3. Prevalence and Impact of Chronic Pain: An overwhelming 87.3% of respondents experience chronic pain daily, with 86.4% rating their pain as moderate to severe. These figures highlight the persistent nature of chronic pain and the urgent need for accessible treatment options.Rising Interest in Alternative Solutions:The report indicates a growing openness to non-pharmaceutical treatments, with a significant percentage of respondents turning to or considering options such as massage, CBD, physical therapy, and meditation. This trend underscores a shift toward holistic approaches in chronic pain management.For more insights and detailed data on chronic pain treatment trends, access the full 2024 Chronic Pain Report on Taopatch's website.

