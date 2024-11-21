PSEG Foundation Awards $1 Million To Montclair State University To Expand Green Teams Program

(MENAFN- 3BL) Originally published by Montclair State University Foundation

The Montclair State University Foundation has been awarded a two-year, $1 million grant from the Public Service Enterprise Group (PSEG) Foundation to further develop and expand the PSEG Institute for Sustainability Studie ' annual Green Teams internship program that serves communities and builds career success for undergraduate students. As the Green Teams celebrates its 10-year anniversary , this funding will enhance the program's ability to tackle environmental and climate challenges in New Jersey.

Since its inception, the Green Teams program has served as a platform for students to gain internships, green jobs and entry into graduate programs . Community partners host teams of undergraduate students, who conduct sustainability research, collect and analyze environmental and economic data, and make recommendations to help shift corporate and organizational culture toward sustainability.

To date, 420 students from across the country have completed over 350 real-world projects supporting 53 local communities, nonprofits, and both national and global companies in advancing their sustainability goals.

A Focus on Supporting Overburdened Communities and Organizations

One of the core objectives of the grant is to provide Green Team interns to New Jersey municipalities and nonprofit organizations that lack the resources to fund their own sustainability projects. These projects focus on promoting and achieving environmental justice. Funding will cover intern stipends, travel expenses for site visits and field trips, and advanced training by expert personnel. Outcomes from the community work the Green Teams have completed so far have informed and empowered communities to address flooding, food security, waste and other environmental issues.

Expanding Technology and Training

The grant will also support advanced technology and expertise to support the growing complexity of the sustainability projects, including empowering students with Geographic Information System (GIS), drone (UAV) and virtual reality (VR/XR) technologies.

Additionally, the program will expand the training of interns in professional communications and survey methods and will help strengthen partnerships with Historically Black Colleges and Universities, Hispanic-Serving Institutions, and community colleges.

“As the Green Teams program marks its 10th anniversary, we're excited to support the next phase of its growth. This partnership with Montclair State University strengthens our shared commitment to sustainability, while ensuring the benefits help reach New Jersey's most underserved communities,” said Calvin Ledford Jr., President of the PSEG Foundation and Director of Corporate Social Responsibility.“The Green Teams program exemplifies the kind of innovative, hands-on experience that prepares students to tackle today's most pressing environmental challenges. It's a win-win, providing students with invaluable real-world experience while addressing critical needs across the state.”

A Decade of Impact and Continued Growth

In celebrating a decade of its work, the PSEG Institute for Sustainability Studies will highlight alumni achievements, progress based on past projects and host celebratory and informative events.

Interviews with alumni and partner organizations will showcase how the Green Teams have influenced not only environmental sustainability efforts but also the personal and professional growth of the interns involved.

“We are excited to build on the decade of impact we have had supporting communities and educating students through our partnership with the PSEG Foundation,” said Amy Tuininga, Director of the PSEG Institute for Sustainability Studies.

About the Green Teams Program

The Green Teams internship program assembles diverse teams of undergraduate students from a variety of academic majors, introducing them to subject-matter experts, professors and leaders addressing the world's most difficult challenges. Teams work in partnership with hosting organizations over a period of 10 weeks to develop solutions that advance the organizations' sustainability.

The teams have collaborated on a range of critical issues including reducing greenhouse gas emissions, addressing food insecurity, mitigating flood risks and assessing the environmental risk from artificial turf.

The program is supported by private philanthropic and federal sources, including the PSEG Foundation, Constellation, the National Science Foundation, U.S. Department of Agriculture and NASA.

Learn more about the PSEG Institute for Sustainability Studies and the PSEG ISS Green Teams Program .

The undergraduate application and corporate/agency application for the Summer 2025 Green Teams are now open.