DP World Strengthens Commitment To Sustainability By Enrolling Three Additional Terminals In Green Marine

(MENAFN- 3BL) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, November 19, 2024 – DP World , a global leader in logistics and solutions, has deepened its commitment to environmental stewardship by enrolling three additional Canadian terminals – Vancouver, Nanaimo, and Saint John – in the Green Marine program. This expansion builds on the company's long-standing participation, with its Prince Rupert terminal holding Green Marine certification since 2013.

Doug Smith, CEO of DP World Canada, stated, "Our commitment to sustainability drives us to integrate rigorous environmental practices across our operations. Green Marine has provided invaluable guidance at Prince Rupert, and we look forward to leveraging their support to further enhance our sustainability efforts across these additional terminals."

David Bolduc, Green Marine President and CEO, said: "We are very pleased to welcome three more DP World terminals in Canada. DP World's commitment to completing the certification process for four of its terminals illustrates environmental leadership that we hope will be followed by other marine companies."

The Green Marine environmental program addresses several environmental priority issues through its 14 performance indicators, including air emissions, greenhouse gases, spill prevention, waste management, and community relations. The certification process is rigorous and transparent, with the individual performance of each participant made public annually and the results independently verified every two years.

About DP World

Trade is the lifeblood of the global economy, creating opportunities and improving the quality of life for people around the world. DP World exists to make the world's trade flow better, changing what's possible for the customers and communities we serve globally.

With a dedicated, diverse and professional team of more than 113,000 employees from 160 nationalities, spanning 78 countries on six continents, DP World is pushing trade further and faster towards a seamless supply chain that's fit for the future.

We're rapidly transforming and integrating our businesses -- Ports and Terminals, Marine Services, Logistics and Technology – and uniting our global infrastructure with local expertise to create stronger, more efficient end-to-end supply chain solutions that can change the way the world trades.

What's more, we're reshaping the future by investing in innovation. From intelligent delivery systems to automated warehouse stacking, we're at the cutting edge of disruptive technology, pushing the sector towards better ways to trade, minimising disruptions from the factory floor to the customer's door.

Green Marine overview

Incorporated in May 2024, Green Marine International is the governance structure overseeing Green Marine and Green Marine Europe certification programs. Founded in 2007, Green Marine is the result of a voluntary effort by the shipping industry in North America to go beyond regulations. More than 185 ship owners, ports, terminals, and shipyards throughout Canada and the United States are currently participating in the program. Launched in 2020, Green Marine Europe currently has 27 ship owners, representing a large and diverse maritime fleet of more than 500 vessels, and three major shipyards in the program.

