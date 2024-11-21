Tech Veteran Deepak Kaimal Joins COMPLY As Chief Technology Officer

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New CTO will lead COMPLY's and Engineering Teams in Accelerating Company's Vision to Simplify Compliance for Services Firms

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- COMPLY , the premier compliance solution provider for global financial services firms, announced today that Deepak Kaimal has joined the company as Chief Officer, leading the company's R&D and engineering teams in innovating products that address compliance challenges specifically for financial services firms. With more than 25 years of experience driving innovation and transformation initiatives at leading B2B, financial services, and consulting organizations, Deepak is responsible for accelerating the company's“OneCOMPLY” vision to deliver technology solutions that simplify compliance for financial services firms, today and into the future. Central to this vision is a composable technology platform powered by a centralized, cloud-native data pipeline that feeds all COMPLY applications, making it easier and faster to onboard customers, compliance data, and broker feeds, all of which accelerate time to value for COMPLY customers.

“We are thrilled to welcome a leader of Deepak's experience and caliber to the COMPLY team. In addition to deep technology and domain expertise, Deepak brings a customer-first mindset to the role, which makes him a perfect fit for our customers and their mission-critical needs,” said Michael Stanton , CEO of COMPLY.“Building high-value technology solutions that solve multiple complex use cases requires an understanding of how each customer defines and measures value. Deepak has an impressive track record working closely with customers, engineers, and product teams to build, adapt, and scale technologies to drive value across multiple vectors.”

As CTO, Deepak will help accelerate COMPLY's growth by architecting technology solutions that continue to set the standard for scalability, reliability, and security, while delivering a modern, intuitive user experience that bridges multiple compliance use cases for financial services firms.

“Deepak's success in delivering delightful, value-focused software and data solutions in highly regulated markets speaks for itself,” said David Bliss, COMPLY's Chief Product Officer .“His collaborative partnership approach to product design and user experience will help accelerate the COMPLY roadmap, which will transform the way our customers and the market are addressing and solving compliance challenges."

Throughout his career, Deepak has held various executive and leadership roles at companies, including Exostar, ArrowStream, and Flexera, contributing to significant technological advancements and acquisitions. His expertise allows organizations to effectively bring products to market more quickly, building and executing roadmaps utilizing the latest advances in cloud, mobile, data and analytics, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and other technologies to drive growth.

“COMPLY is raising the bar and redefining what financial services firms can and should expect from their compliance partner, not only on the technology and product front, but from a services, support, consulting, and education perspective as well,” said Deepak Kaimal.“I am excited to work with an organization that is aligned in its focus on making customers successful and have been impressed with how the team actively engages and collaborates with customers to prioritize product roadmaps, tech innovation, and investments.”

Deepak is the latest addition to the COMPLY executive team , which has expanded under Michael Stanton's leadership as the company continues its aggressive global growth trajectory .

About COMPLY

COMPLY's solutions are designed specifically to address the unique use cases and regulatory challenges faced by financial services firms. As the only regulatory compliance technology provider and partner to deliver employee and firm compliance software, services, education, and support in one comprehensive offering, COMPLY ensures that firms remain vigilant in their compliance efforts as they evolve and scale. As the global market leader and premier compliance partner, COMPLY's software solutions are designed to manage the burden of complex compliance tasks for firms large and small. The company's software and solutions, backed by deep industry expertise – which includes expansive knowledge in technology enablement and regulatory compliance protocols and processes – support more than 5,600 clients, including investment management firms, private equity firms, hedge funds, broker-dealers, registered investment advisers, and other financial service sector participants.

Learn more at COMPLY.com .

Contact:

Brianna Fredriksen

302-593-5404

...