Synergist Technology And AI Procurement Lab Announce Strategic Partnership To Revolutionize AI Procurement

- Elycia Morris, CEO Synergist TechnologyBOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Synergist , an innovator in AI compliance, security, and governance solutions, and AI Procurement Lab , a thought leader in best practices for the procurement of AI systems, have formalized a partnership to promote the responsible procurement of high-risk and automated decision AI systems. The partnership seeks to build trust, confidence, and knowledge of AI systems by providing education, guidance, and tools that will advance best practices for the procurement of AI systems by private organizations and government agencies.The strategic partnership is aimed at revolutionizing the AI procurement landscape for private enterprises and government agencies around the globe. By combining Synergist Technology's AFFIRM software platform for AI compliance and governance with AI Procurement Lab's proprietary AI procurement framework, the two organizations have created a comprehensive solution that streamlines procurement processes and reduces costs, while fostering confidence that procured AI systems will perform responsibly as intended.“By combining our expertise in AI governance with the innovative procurement framework of AI Procurement Lab, we are enabling organizations to reimagine the way they manage their procurement strategies for AI,” said Elycia Morris, CEO of Synergist Technology.“This collaboration represents a significant leap forward in automating and optimizing procurement, ultimately helping companies save time, reduce risk, and improve their bottom line.”The partnership provides a“game-changing” approach to AI procurement with a range of benefits, including:.Improved Efficiency: A defined workflow for key procurement tasks, such as suppliers' AI governance evaluations, responsible AI solution design evaluation, and risk categorization of AI, freeing up resources for strategic decision-making..Data-Driven Decisions: Access to an advanced framework and insights that inform purchasing decisions that align to a multitude of metrics effecting AI system business alignment, security and risk..AI Risk Identification: Risk assessment tools to give transparency to purchasers into AI risks that may adversely impact the business..Scalability: Consistent data aggregation and flexibility across a multitude of departments so organizations of all sizes, from small businesses to global enterprises, can responsibly procure AI solutions..Training: Educational support that provides training and professional services to optimize and achieve business goals. Our combined team of experts have decades of experience to support operations and implementations.The partnership also aligns with both companies' vision to transform procurement into a more informed, efficient, and strategic function within organizations. By integrating AI into organizations in an informed and responsible way, the true advantages of the technology can be had. The ability to assess AI risk in purchasing adds a first to market element necessary to make data-backed decisions in an AI environment that is changing at unprecedented speed.“We're excited to work with Synergist Technology to bring our AI procurement framework to even more businesses worldwide,” said Cari Miller, co-founder of AI Procurement Labs.“This partnership is about more than just improving procurement-it's about empowering organizations to unlock the full potential of their supply chains and achieve greater competitive advantage in today's fast-paced market.”About Synergist TechnologySynergist Technology stands at the forefront of AI governance and compliance. Its AFFIRM software platform is purpose-built to manage the complexities of governance and compliance for AI systems. The company enables organizations and government agencies to proactively monitor AI policies and systems, detecting compliance and model risks before they escalate. Its commitment to innovation and excellence empowers its clients with visibility and control over their AI systems, fostering responsible AI deployment and minimizing compliance and liability risks.About AI Procurement LabAI Procurement Lab is a pioneer in the development of responsible procurement solutions in the age of AI. The company's proprietary framework helps businesses optimize their procurement processes, reduce risks, and make data-driven decisions. The AI Procurement Lab is committed to reshaping the procurement landscape by providing organizations with the tools and insights needed to responsibly and confidently procure AI systems.Cari MillerAI Procurement Lab301-758-0839...

