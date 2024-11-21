Duke Energy's First-Of-Its-Kind Microgrid Solution Offers Carbon-Free Charging Option For Commercial Vehicle Fleets

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Collaboration with Electrada provides resources for fleets considering electrification, specifically for interoperability, power flexibility and reliability

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke has commissioned its new Duke Energy + Electrada Fleet Mobility Microgrid in Mount Holly, a first-of-its-kind electrification center for commercial and public electric fleet vehicles. The project is the first of its kind in the country to offer a zero-emission, carbon-free microgrid option for fleet charging.

The center serves a dual purpose as a model for utility-grade, reliable fleet electrification that can help businesses meet sustainability goals and as an active charging site for light-, medium- and heavy-duty electric fleet vehicles. Duke Energy and Electrada are prepared to support any commercial fleet's journey to fleet electrification by helping them design, deploy and manage a reliable and customized electric fleet depot solution, using any configuration or capacity option showcased at the Duke Energy + Electrada Fleet Mobility Microgrid. Vehicles can either be connected to the Duke Energy grid, charging from the bulk electric system, or powered by 100% carbon-free resources through the microgrid located at the Duke Energy Emerging Technology Office on-site in Mount Holly.



"As companies with sustainability goals seek new ways to decarbonize their operations, vehicle fleets have increasingly become a top focus," said Harry Sideris, president of Duke Energy. "The Duke Energy + Electrada Fleet Mobility Microgrid is open and ready to help with opportunities for cost savings, new charging options for zero-emission vehicles and strategic guidance."

Innovation on wheels



Electrada, an electric fuel solutions company, provides all required capital "behind the meter" on behalf of fleet owners. The company delivers reliable charging to fleet electric vehicles through a performance contract, eliminating the complexity and risk that fleets face in transitioning to this new source of fuel. The Electrada model provides secure and seamless conversion for fleets that helps ensure grid integrity, guarantees performance and reliability, and removes electric fleet charging price volatility. Electrada's investment on the depot side complements Duke Energy's focus on distribution system performance to support the predictable addition of electric load over time.

"While fleet electrification in Europe and Asia has taken hold, this critical mobility microgrid effort in partnership with Duke Energy will help address and solve those electrical and performance issues unique to North America that challenge commercial adoption today," said Kevin Kushman, CEO of Electrada. "This collaboration proves that electric mobility at scale is compatible with reliable and renewable grid service and will build trust in fleets who are ready to embrace the transition."

The Duke Energy + Electrada Fleet Mobility Microgrid includes six total fleet charging stations ranging from 120 to 300 kilowatts (kW) along with two Level 2 chargers. It is the first depot designed for medium- and heavy-duty trucking in the U.S. that can be charged from the grid or switched to 100% renewable energy generation when integrated with the Mount Holly microgrid, which includes solar, battery storage, hydrogen and other types of generation. The unique configuration also provides the opportunity for stakeholders to test and validate software, vehicle and microgrid interoperability to reinforce confident commercial fleet electrification, even in the most challenging or complex locations.

The site's functionality as an innovation hub allows Duke Energy to study charger use, performance, energy management and integration. Identifying EV charging technologies and how they may be used to power any type of fleet with vehicles ranging from Class 1 (pickups) to Class 8 (over-the-road haulers) is modeling for the industry a clear, integrated and cost-effective path to fleet electrification. Testing various models of charging scenarios enables energy load shaping, which can be used to ensure proper grid or microgrid distribution.

Daimler Truck North America LLC (DTNA), the leading manufacturer of medium- and heavy-duty trucks in North America, will join Duke Energy and Electrada as a founding participant in the fleet EV charging program at the Duke Energy Emerging Technology and Innovation Center. One of DTNA's largest East Coast manufacturing facilities is located directly adjacent to the center; this proximity creates an ideal opportunity to utilize the chargers at the site and demonstrate charging technologies to customers visiting the plant in the future.

"Our collaboration with Duke Energy and Electrada goes beyond infrastructure development – it's about creating a sustainable, scalable fleet electrification solution," said Jeff Allen, senior vice president of operations and specialty vehicles at DTNA. "By providing seamless, carbon-free charging, the Fleet Mobility Microgrid enables our inbound logistics partners to operate with minimal environmental impact. This is a critical step in decarbonizing our supply chain and ensuring that our electric vehicles continue to drive the future of sustainable transportation."

Fleet Electrification in the Fast Lane

Fleet electrification has the potential to have the largest environmental impact per mile driven on a greenhouse gas (GHG) reduction basis per transportation use case, especially in medium- and heavy-duty trucking. EV adoption in the U.S. continues to grow, with the latest quarter representing a record high percentage of EV new car sales at approximately 9% nationally.

"We expect energy consumption to grow at an average annual rate of nearly 2% over the next 26 years, with approximately 35% of that growth coming from greater EV adoption. That means by 2050, energy use could be about 50% greater than what it is today," said Sideris. "A collaborative approach to renewable energy has the potential to significantly shape a more sustainable, cleaner energy system."

Duke Energy

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK ), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. The company's electric utilities serve 8.4 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 54,800 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas utilities serve 1.7 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky.

Duke Energy is executing an ambitious clean energy transition, keeping reliability, affordability and accessibility at the forefront as the company works toward net-zero methane emissions from its natural gas business by 2030 and net-zero carbon emissions from electricity generation by 2050. The company is investing in major electric grid upgrades and cleaner generation, including expanded energy storage, renewables, natural gas and nuclear.

More information is available at

duke-energy and the Duke Energy News Center . Follow Duke Energy on

X ,

LinkedIn ,

Instagram

and

Facebook ,

and visit illumination

for stories about the people and innovations powering our energy transition.

