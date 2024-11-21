‘Naam’ Review: Anees Bazmee & Ajay Devgn's Psychological Thriller Will Take You On A Nostalgic Trip Of Action And Drama

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Nov 21(IANS) Aneez Bazmee's long-awaited psychological thriller Naam - starring Ajay Devgn, Sameera Reddy, Bhoomika Chawla and Rahul Dev is a that will take you back in time. This drama - which was released 10 years after it was made, has the right amount of action, drama, romance and comedy that is nothing short of nostalgic.

Written by Bazmee and Humayun Mirza, Naam is a quintessential 10s entertainer who has the right amount of action, drama, dialogues and that would have resulted in the film being re-released today. The film tells the story of Shekhar - who after losing his mind during a gang war, starts afresh in Manali and now has a wife and daughter. However, 3 years later, his past catches up, resulting in him heading to Mumbai to learn about the life he's forgotten. Will he be better able to learn the truth? How many more secrets are still to unfold? These are the questions that Naam answers during its 2-hour runtime.

On the technical front, Anees Bazmee has done a good job when you take into consideration the film was made in the early 2010s. Bazmee has succeeded in bringing out the emotions of his actors, especially Ajay Devgn and Bhoomika Chawla. From its cinematography to set design and costumes, Naam is an immersive watch.

The film's music is on point. Be it emotional tracks with touching lyrics or sensational songs that are sure to set the screens on fire, Naam's music album has it all. The music is peppy.

Talking about the performances, Ajay Devgn shines bright as every character he essays in the Anees Bazmee directorial. Sameera Reddy and Bhoomika Chawla have both done justice to their roles. Rahul Dev and Yashpal Sharma as the film's villains are a commendable force to be reckoned with.

Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz and the other supporting characters do justice to the different characters they have brought to life.

In conclusion, Aneez Bazmee's Naam is a full-on '10s entertainer that won't leave you feeling bored for even a minute. PS: Naam is a 2014 film that's releasing for the first time 10 years after it was originally made, so keep that in mind while watching it.

Movie: Naam

Ratings: 4 Stars

Director: Anees Bazmee

Star cast: Ajay Devgn, Sameera Reddy, Bhoomika Chawla & Rahul Dev

Duration: 2h 16m

Producer: Anil Roongta