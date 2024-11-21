Bwine Unveils The F7MINI SE Drone: New Aerial Innovation For Black Friday/Cyber Monday Campaign

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

HONG KONG, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bwine, a brand synonymous with strength, heroism, and innovation, is excited to announce the launch of the F7MINI SE drone , just in time for Black Friday/Cyber Monday-two of the busiest days in the retail calendar. Available now on , this cutting-edge drone is set to redefine aerial photography and videography with its advanced features and unbeatable promotional pricing.

The F7MINI SE: A Leap Forward in Drone

Bwine F7MINI SE drone - Ideal for Beginners and Aerial Photography

The F7MINI SE offers significant improvements over its predecessor F7MINI, including digital image transmission for better connectivity and image quality, increased flight time, and reduced weight for greater portability. These enhancements are a testament to Bwine's commitment to pushing the boundaries of possibility

Weighing in at just 238 g, this lightweight drone does not require FAA registration, making it accessible for enthusiasts and professionals alike. Its digital image transmission system allows for quick and seamless connection to smartphones, ensuring users can capture stunning visuals with ease.

With an impressive transmission and flight range of 9,842 feet (3,000 meters), the F7MINI SE enables breathtaking long-distance shots. The drone is equipped with GPS positioning, TOF positioning, optical flow positioning, and barometric altitude hold, with the newly added TOF positioning ensuring smoother low-altitude flights and landings.

The F7MINI SE also comes with two batteries, offering a total flight time of 70 minutes, allowing users to explore and capture more without frequent recharging. Its GPS auto-return feature, including one-key return, low battery return, and signal loss return, provides peace of mind during flights. Additionally, the drone boasts a variety of functions such as image follow, GPS follow, orbit flight, waypoint flight, and gesture photo and video capture, making it a versatile tool for creative exploration.

Get ready to make some great saving

In celebration of the Black Friday/Cyber Monday Event, Bwine is offering the F7MINI SE for a special price. Originally priced at $349.98, the F7MINI SE is now available for just $237.98, an unprecedented 32% discount. For those looking to enhance their F7MINI SE experience, Bwine recommends pairing the drone with a white 65W charging head, ensuring quick and efficient charging for uninterrupted adventures.

Bwine continues to stand as a symbol of power, resilience, and courage, empowering individuals to embrace challenges and explore new horizons. More than just a brand, Bwine is a symbol of the heroic spirit, dedicated to empowering those who dare to lead, fight, and forge their own path. As a trusted ally, Bwine is committed to standing by the side of every hero on their journey, inspiring them to unlock their full potential.

