Local Media Consortium Partners With CHPTR To Offer New Digital Memorial And Celebration Platform

- Fran Wills, CEO of the Local ConsortiumNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Local Media Consortium (LMC), an alliance of leading local media companies, is excited to announce its partnership with CHPTR , a digital platform dedicated to honoring and celebrating the lives of those who have passed away, as well as the significant milestones in the lives of loved ones.This collaboration will give LMC members and their audiences access to CHPTR's interactive memorial and celebration platform, providing a new way for publishers to help their readers and users commemorate life's special moments.Additionally, LMC members will benefit from a revenue-sharing model, generating income from the packages sold through their platforms, making this a meaningful way to both serve their communities and grow their business.Through this partnership, CHPTR's platform can be integrated into the digital publications of LMC members, allowing users to easily create lasting tributes to loved ones and celebrate life events. The platform's innovative tools enable families and friends to share memories, photos, videos and stories, creating a shared space for collective remembrance and celebration."We're excited to partner with CHPTR and offer our members an innovative platform for celebrating life,” said Fran Wills, CEO of the Local Media Consortium.“CHPTR is a perfect fit with the digital transformation our members are undergoing, providing a meaningful way for readers to honor and remember loved ones in a lasting, personalized way."Andrew Grillo, VP of Commercial Product at The Boston Globe and current CHPTR partner said:“The Boston Globe has partnered with CHPTR to launch a modern way for couples to share the celebration of their wedding with the world. We are excited to work with Rehan and his team to celebrate Boston's newlyweds and provide business growth opportunities for participating wedding venue partners.”Rehan Choudhry, Founder and CEO of CHPTR, added:"CHPTR is honored to collaborate with the Local Media Consortium and introduce our platform to its extensive network of media companies. While obituaries and celebrations have traditionally been featured in print, our platform is uniquely positioned to extend into broadcast and digital video. This partnership will allow more people to experience CHPTR as a powerful way to celebrate and remember loved ones while enhancing the digital services offered by LMC members."CHPTR offers a modern, dynamic space for individuals to reflect on the lives and legacies of loved ones. Families and friends can come together to contribute memories and keep those legacies alive in a meaningful and engaging way.About the Local Media ConsortiumThe Local Media Consortium (LMC) is a strategic alliance of leading local media companies, representing over 5,000 digital news and information websites. The LMC works to strengthen local news organizations by fostering partnerships, leveraging technology, and promoting collaboration, helping its members drive revenue and engagement in an evolving digital landscape. Learn more at .About CHPTRCHPTR is a digital platform dedicated to inspiring human connection through the power of community storytelling. By simplifying the process of capturing and sharing memories, CHPTR helps individuals, communities, and organizations honor the legacies of loved ones as well as celebrate other life CHPTRs. Our innovative technology creates a shared space for-memories, photos, and stories- and then transforms the content into broadcast-worthy pieces, which can be shared on local media channels for a fee or simply treasured by friends and family for a lifetime.Discover more at .

