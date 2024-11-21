Onlinepilatesclasses Unveils Winter Tour Dates And Locations With Balanced Body® As Primary Sponsor

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Winter Tour 2024

Brad and Lesley with Agust & Bayon

Lesley teaching class on tour

We hit the road in our van, accompanied by our dogs, August and Bayon, for an 8,200-mile adventure. This tour allows us to celebrate our community.

- Lesley LoganLAS VEGSAS , NV, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- OnlinePilatesClasses is delighted to announce its eagerly awaited winter tour, embarking on its longest journey to date! Kicking off on December 6, 2024, OPC will travel to 21 cities nationwide over a span of 34 days, uniting our dynamic online community for an extraordinary series of classes and workshops.This winter tour, proudly sponsored by Balanced Body®, presents an exciting chance for our members to engage in person. Each tour stop will feature exclusive giveaways and prizes from Balanced Body, ensuring a memorable experience filled with delightful surprises for attendees. We are also thrilled to welcome 33 Threads, Pilatay, and Femgevity as additional sponsors, reinforcing our commitment to health and wellness throughout the tour.At OnlinePilatesClasses, we strive to cultivate a flourishing online community where members inspire and uplift one another on their fitness journeys. Although our virtual platform enables constant interaction within our thriving community, this winter tour provides a unique opportunity to meet our members face-to-face. We treasure these encounters, gaining invaluable insights and experiences that enrich our community and forge lasting relationships.Join us as we hit the road in our van, accompanied by our cherished dogs, August and Bayon, for an incredible 8,200-mile adventure. This tour transcends mere Pilates instruction; it celebrates our community, shares achievements, and fosters deep connections among Pilates enthusiasts across the nation.**Tour Information:**- **Dates:** 12/6/2024 - 01/08/2025- **Cities:**- Sedona, AZ- Oklahoma City, OK- Huntsville, AL- Atlanta, GA- Greensboro, NC- Washington D.C.- Hershey, PA- Portland, ME- Boston, MA- Cape Cod, MA- Greenwich, CT- Virginia Beach, VA- Charleston, SC- Miami, FL- Tampa, FL- Pensacola, FL- New Orleans, LA- Austin, TX- Dallas, TX- Lubbock, TX- Phoenix, AZWe cordially invite all Pilates fans to accompany us on this exciting expedition! Please visit our website for additional information regarding class schedules, registration, and special events in each city.Stay engaged and join the conversation online as we prepare for this remarkable winter tour. We anticipate seeing you on the journey!About OnlinePilatesClassesOnlinePilatesClasses is the premier destination for virtual Pilates training, offering a diverse array of classes suitable for all fitness levels. Founded by Brad and Lesley Logan , our platform is committed to making Pilates accessible to everyone, everywhere. With a strong focus on community and personalized guidance, OnlinePilatesClasses continues transforming how Pilates is practiced.About Balanced BodyWith more than 40 years of cutting-edge engineering and innovation, Balanced Body was the first to modernize Joseph Pilates' original equipment significantly. The company's founder and CEO, Ken Endelman, holds 28 U.S. patents for his Pilates-related inventions. Headquartered in Sacramento, California, Balanced Body employs more than 200 people, with the majority of its equipment manufactured on-site. For further details, please visit or follow Balanced Body on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter.About 33 ThreadsThirty Three Threads originated on the 33rd parallel, capturing the essence of an active lifestyle that is deeply rooted in San Diego, our hometown. Our brands-TAVI, ToeSox, Vooray, and Base 33-embody this spirit, each with its unique identity. We set trends both in the studio and beyond, driven by our customers' aspirations to enhance their practice with high-performance and durable products.About PilatayPilatay® is a Pilates lifestyle brand and community devoted to celebrating and spreading the joy of the Pilates system. Founded by Miami-based Pilates instructor Tracy Belcher, Pilatay® encompasses a Pilates center and studio, an online shop, and a vibrant community of Pilates enthusiasts and instructors.About FemgevityFemGevity Health is dedicated to transforming the experience of menopause and perimenopause for women through a virtual healthcare platform. Focusing on precision diagnostics and AI-driven insights, FemGevity empowers women to navigate the aging process gracefully, merging technology with personalized care to craft unique health narratives.

Alison Kennedy

KPR

+1 323-394-3999

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Why You Should Be Doing Pilates

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.