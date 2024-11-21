PVBLIC Foundation And The International Trade Centre (ITC) Sign Partnership Agreement At COP29

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Pamela Coke-Hamilton, Executive Director of ITC; Sergio Fernandez de Cordova, Executive Chairman of PVBLIC Foundation

BAKU, AZERBAIJAN, November 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- During COP29, the PVBLIC Foundation and the International Trade Centre (ITC) formalized a strategic partnership aimed at bolstering the competitiveness and resilience of Micro, Small, and Medium-Size Enterprises (MSMEs) in Small Island Developing States (SIDS) and other vulnerable regions.This collaboration reflects the shared commitment of both organizations to foster inclusive economic growth, promote sustainable trade, and support the achievement of the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030.The signing ceremony featured remarks from Ms. Pamela Coke-Hamilton, Executive Director of ITC; Mr. Sergio Fernandez de Cordova, Executive Chairman of PVBLIC Foundation; and Dr. Hyginus“Gene” Leon, Executive Director of the Development Bank for Resilient Prosperity (DBRP).In her remarks, Ms. Pamela Coke-Hamilton highlighted the urgency of this collaboration, especially given the climate and economic crises impacting MSMEs worldwide.“The seeds of this collaboration were sown this past May during the SIDS4 conference in Antigua and Barbuda,” she noted.“That experience underscored the existential challenges facing SIDS and reinforced the need for immediate, transformative action to secure a sustainable future for these vulnerable communities.” She emphasized that the partnership will empower MSMEs to engage in sustainable trade, gain access to vital data, and secure financing needed for resilience and growth.The partnership outlines a comprehensive approach to support MSMEs by enhancing their global competitiveness while building resilience against environmental and economic shocks.Key objectives include:. Enhancing MSME Competitiveness: Providing MSMEs with support and resources to improve their performance in trade, sustainability, and innovation.. Achieving Inclusive Economic Development: Creating resilient and sustainable economic models for developing countries, particularly SIDS, through joint PVBLIC-ITC initiatives.. Fostering Data-Driven Development: Promoting data accessibility and application to inform policy and business decisions for MSMEs.. Key Areas of Collaboration: A Holistic Approach to DevelopmentThe partnership between PVBLIC Foundation and ITC will draw on both organizations' strengths across several critical initiatives, including:. Support for DBRP: Linking ITC's networks and ongoing projects with DBRP's initiatives for SIDS, strengthening capacity for climate resilience and economic sustainability.. Data Collaboration: Enhancing access to trade and market data through synergies between ITC's Trade and Market Analysis Portals and PVBLIC's SDG Data Alliance, supporting data-driven decisions for MSMEs.. Impact Investment: Utilizing PVBLIC's Family Offices for Sustainable Development (FOSD) to attract capital for sectors such as the blue economy, food security, technology, and climate resilience.. Digital Connectivity and Capacity Building: Integrating ITC's digital moonshot initiatives with PVBLIC's Transfer Technology Mechanism to strengthen digital infrastructure and sustainable digitalization within SIDS.Mr. Sergio Fernandez de Cordova of PVBLIC Foundation underscored the foundation's commitment to sustainable development and climate resilience in SIDS:“Our collaboration with ITC is a powerful step toward equipping MSMEs with the digital tools and financing they need to thrive and innovate within a resilient, sustainable economy.”Dr. Hyginus“Gene” Leon of DBRP highlighted the importance of integrating data and financial resources to drive resilience:“With support from PVBLIC and ITC, the DBRP aims to provide MSMEs access to innovative financing that leverages natural assets and data-driven insights, helping these businesses build resilience and compete sustainably.”This partnership between PVBLIC Foundation and ITC is expected to deliver impactful results by combining both organizations' resources toward shared goals of economic growth and climate resilience.Specific outcomes include:. Formalized Partnership: Solidifying a collaborative framework that leverages both organizations' expertise, networks, and resources.. Public Awareness: Highlighting the commitment of ITC and PVBLIC Foundation to support MSME growth and sustainable development.. Pathway for Action: Outlining concrete, actionable initiatives to provide direct support to SIDS and vulnerable regions, contributing to the SDGs.Ms. Coke-Hamilton emphasized the importance of partnerships in addressing global challenges, especially those faced by MSMEs:“We must ensure that every actor in the ecosystem works together, so MSMEs can build business models that are economically viable, socially inclusive, and environmentally sustainable. Together with PVBLIC, ITC is committed to making this future possible for SIDS and other developing regions.”This strategic alliance, formalized during COP29, marks a critical step in supporting MSMEs across SIDS and beyond, empowering them to achieve resilience and inclusive growth in an increasingly challenging global landscape.About PVBLIC Foundation:Founded in 2012, PVBLIC Foundation is an innovative non-profit organization that stands as a leader in the facilitation of public-private partnerships that advance sustainable development around the world. By leveraging media, data, technology, and creative financing, PVBLIC spearheads the development of impactful programs that drive profound global change. With a history of collaboration with multiple governments, including significant partnerships with the United Nations, the Vatican, and the U.S Government, PVBLIC's initiatives have reached over 2 billion individuals globally with diverse media campaigns and economic development programs.PVBLIC has a proven track record in global development. Notable achievements include the launch of the SDG Media Zone, the Transforming Education Fund, the Fashion Impact Fund, the establishment of the SDG Data Alliance which aims to create geospatial data hubs in all least developed countries (LDCs) and Small Island Developing States (SIDS), and the Family Offices for Sustainable Development which has brought together over 1,000 influential families and networks, fostering unity and collaboration towards achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

