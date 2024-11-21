(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Blackswan Cybersecurity Named to MSSP Alert's 2024 Global List of Top 250 MSSPs

Eighth annual list reveals leading MSSP, MDR, and MSP security companies from around the world

- Dr. Mike Saylor, CEO, Blackswan CybersecurityDALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Blackswan Cybersecurity ranks among the global Top 250 MSSPs ( ) for 2024, according to MSSP Alert, a CyberRisk Alliance resource.The Top 250 MSSPs for 2024 honorees were announced on October 15 at MSSP Alert Live..The complete list is available here:Blackswan Cybersecurity was ranked among the Top 250 MSSPs for 2024.“We are incredibly honored to be recognized by MSSP Alert as one of the top managed security service providers globally,” said Dr. Mike Saylor, CEO, Blackswan Cybersecurity.“This achievement highlights our team's dedication to going above and beyond. By providing accessible, enterprise-grade protection right-sized for each organization's business needs and risk, our clients have 24/7 assurance in this rapidly changing threat landscape.”“MSSP Alert and CyberRisk Alliance congratulate Blackswan Cybersecurity on this honor,” said Jessica C. Davis, editorial director of MSSP Alert, a CyberRisk Alliance resource.“The Top 250 MSSPs are an elite group of cybersecurity service providers, and they continue to outperform the overall cybersecurity services market. Members of this list are the best of the best.”MSSP Alert's Top 250 MSSPs list and research report are overseen by Jessica C. Davis, editorial director, MSSP Alert, and ChannelE2E.The full list can be found here.“This recognition is a testament to the hard work and relentless dedication of our entire team,” said Chris Roach, COO, Blackswan Cybersecurity.“As we continue to expand our service offerings and enhance our Cyber Fusion Center capabilities, our focus remains on delivering proactive and resilient cybersecurity strategies for our clients. Being named among the top MSSPs validates our approach to comprehensive managed security services-offering highly customizable security solutions with a white glove delivery. From 24/7 threat monitoring to rapid incident response solutions, Blackswan is committed to setting new standards in cybersecurity excellence, ensuring our clients are always one step ahead of potential threats.”About Blackswan CybersecurityBlackswan Cybersecurity is a leader in fit-for-purpose cybersecurity solutions. Blackswan helps companies identify the right safeguards for protecting their data assets and outperforming cybersecurity compliance requirements by offering a customizable, comprehensive suite of skills, capabilities, and services. These services range from comprehensive 24/7/365 managed security services (SOC-as-a-service), assessment-level gap analysis, vulnerability identification and remediation, incident and breach response, user awareness training, GRC assessments and analysis, and virtual CISO services. Powered by Blackswan's Fusion Center, Blackswan Cybersecurity provides around-the-clock access to cyber professionals and 'eyes-on-glass' threat monitoring, detection, and remediation services from their North Texas-based Cyber Fusion Center (SOC evolved). Blackswan Cybersecurity strives to democratize enterprise-level security services, offering the same level of skills, capabilities, and protection against data breaches for organizations of all sizes.About CyberRisk AllianceCyberRisk Alliance provides business intelligence that helps the cybersecurity ecosystem connect, share knowledge, accelerate careers, and make smarter and faster decisions. Through our trusted information brands, network of experts, and more than 250 innovative annual events we provide cybersecurity professionals with actionable insights and act as a powerful extension of cybersecurity marketing teams. Our brands include SCWorld, the Official Cybersecurity Summits, Security Weekly, InfoSec World, Identiverse, CyberRisk Collaborative, ChannelE2E, MSSP Alert, LaunchTech Communications, and TECHEXPO Top Secret.

