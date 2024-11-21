Sushi Koji By Ryuji Kojo And Toshihiro Obata Wins Bronze In A' Interior Design Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Ryuji Kojo and Toshihiro Obata's Sushi Koji Restaurant Recognized for Excellence in Interior Design by Prestigious A' Design Awards

COMO, CO, ITALY, November 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award, a highly prestigious award in the field of interior design, has announced Sushi Koji by Ryuji Kojo and Toshihiro Obata as the Bronze winner in the Interior Space and Design category. This recognition highlights the significance of the A' Interior Design Awards within the interior design industry, positioning it as a highly respected and well-recognized accolade that celebrates outstanding achievements in design.The A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award is particularly relevant to the interior design industry and its stakeholders, as it showcases designs that align with current trends, advance industry standards, and provide practical benefits to users. By recognizing projects like Sushi Koji, the award not only celebrates the designers' achievements but also inspires innovation and pushes the boundaries of what is possible in interior design.Sushi Koji stands out in the market for its thoughtful use of natural materials and handcrafted elements. The 8-seat counter, made of ginkgo wood with smooth, custom-cut edges, allows guests to enjoy sushi while watching the chef's work. Scrap wood from the counter was repurposed for the sushi board and cutting board, while chairs made of local cypress were designed to highlight the wood's grain. The walls, covered in original handmade Washi paper with organic patterns created by pouring Gofun during the papermaking process, contribute to the restaurant's unique atmosphere.The recognition of Sushi Koji by the A' Interior Design Awards serves as motivation for Ryuji Kojo and Toshihiro Obata to continue striving for excellence and innovation in their future projects. This achievement may inspire the team to further explore the use of natural materials, sustainable practices, and handcrafted elements in their designs, fostering a deeper appreciation for the artisanal approach to interior design.Team MembersSushi Koji was designed by a talented team led by Ryuji Kojo and Toshihiro Obata of STUDIO MOUN, who served as the project's Creative Directors and Architects. The construction was carried out by Yasutsunegumi, while Hanae Yoshizaki of H Branding Works acted as the Branding Director. Natsuko Saka of TSUTO contributed as the Graphic Designer, and Mikiko Kayama lent her skills as the Calligrapher. Ryohei Koyama of ModuleX provided expertise as the Lighting Designer. The project also featured Washi by Kamisukishikoushitsu and bespoke chairs by Wataru Sakai.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning Sushi Koji restaurant by visiting its dedicated page on the A' Design Awards website:About Ryuji Kojo and Toshihiro ObataRyuji Kojo and Toshihiro Obata are the founders of STUDIO MOUN, an architectural design firm based in Fukuoka, Japan. The studio handles a wide range of projects nationwide, including commercial spaces, residential architecture, interiors, furniture, and products. Some of their notable works include "GC Nagasaki Dental Station" (2023), "Sushi Koji" (2022), "fan" (2022), and "House in Unzen" (2021). The company has been honoured with many prestigious awards.About Sushi kojiSushi koji is a sushi restaurant that opened in Japan in 2022. The restaurant offers an "omakase course" featuring a variety of sushi made with seasonal ingredients selected by professionals, available for both lunch and dinner. The intimate setting, with only an 8-seat counter, allows guests to enjoy their meal while observing the chef's skillful preparation.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes outstanding designs that demonstrate a high level of creativity, practicality, and professional execution. Winning designs are acknowledged for their potential to positively influence industry standards and enhance people's lives through their innovative use of materials, technology, and thoughtful development. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics, who evaluate entries based on pre-established criteria. Receiving the Bronze A' Design Award is a significant achievement that highlights the designer's ability to effectively combine form and function while adhering to the award's stringent standards.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects since 2008. Now in its 16th year, the competition is open to entries from all countries and is organized across various industries. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to make the world a better place by acknowledging and celebrating remarkable achievements in design that positively impact the global community. By showcasing these pioneering designs on an international stage, the A' Design Award not only honors the creative minds behind these innovations but also promotes a global appreciation for the principles of good design, driving forward the cycle of inspiration and advancement. 