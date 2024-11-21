Realseq Biosciences Announces Launch Of Ribomarker® RNA Fragmentomics Technology

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

RiboMarker® RNA Fragmentomics

Next-Generation RNA Detection Solution for Comprehensive Transcriptome Profiling

SANTA CRUZ, CA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- RealSeq Biosciences is proud to introduce the RiboMarker® RNA Fragmentomics Library Preparation Kit, an innovative solution for all-inclusive RNA detection. RiboMarker enables comprehensive transcript and RNA fragment profiling in a single reaction, ensuring accurate and reliable results across diverse sample types.With RiboMarker®, researchers can achieve unparalleled RNA detection, capturing:.Small RNAs such as miRNAs and siRNAs..RNA fragments, including long non-coding RNA (lncRNA), messenger RNA (mRNA), and transfer RNA-derived fragments (tRFs/tDRs)..Select RNA modifications, offering additional layers of transcriptomic insights.The kit is optimized to work seamlessly with RNA from a wide variety of sources, including biofluids, tissues, and environmental samples. Its low RNA input requirement and compatibility with samples of low RIN (RNA integrity number) values ensure reliable performance even with challenging samples.“RiboMarker® represents a leap forward in RNA research,” said Sergio Barberan-Soler, Ph.D., CEO, RealSeq Biosciences.“Enabling comprehensive profiling in a single reaction, empowers researchers to uncover deeper insights into transcriptomic landscapes with unmatched simplicity and reliability.”Key Benefits:.All-inclusive profiling: Detects small RNAs, diverse RNA fragments, and select modifications..Bias free library construction: Uncovers novel RNAs/RNA fragments..Versatility: Compatible with a wide range of sample types..Sample quality-independent: Effective even with low RIN (RNA Integrity Number) values, ensuring reliable results..High sensitivity: Delivers robust results with low RNA input.For more information, including detailed product specifications and application data, please visit the RiboMarker product page and download the technical brochure .About RealSeq BiosciencesRealSeq Biosciences is a leading innovator in RNA, RNA fragmentomics and transcriptomics research, delivering cutting-edge tools that enable researchers to push the boundaries of discovery. We specialize in high-sensitivity diagnostics for human health, agricultural, and environmental applications. RealSeq's mission is to provide unique insights into RNA biology, supporting discoveries across disease diagnostics and biological research.For press inquiries or further information, please contact:

