Acclaimed International Voice Actor Serge De Marre Nominated For Prestigious Voice Arts® Award

- Carl Peterson, Creative Director at MischiefHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Serge De Marre , an acclaimed voice actor originally from Belgium, has been nominated for the prestigious Voice Arts® Award in the category Outstanding Body of Work - International - Best Voice Actor. The nomination celebrates De Marre's exceptional contributions to the global voice-over industry, where he has become known for his versatility and talent in delivering high-quality voice work for major international brands.The Voice Arts® Awards, often referred to as the“Oscars of voice acting,” are among the most prestigious awards in the industry. The event honors the best voice actors, casting directors, and creative talent in the world. Previous winners include industry legends such as Nancy Cartwright (voice of Bart Simpson), Viola Davis, and James Earl Jones.“From Belgium to the World”Serge De Marre's journey is nothing short of extraordinary. Hailing from a small country in Europe, De Marre's distinctive international English accent and his ability to connect with global audiences have set him apart in the competitive world of voice-over acting. Earlier this year, De Marre became the voice behind a major national campaign for Tubi, one of the leading streaming platforms in the U.S. This campaign, crafted by the award-winning ad agency Mischief @ No Fixed Address, was seen by millions and further established De Marre's reputation as a top choice for international brands. Tubi specifically sought a voice actor with an international accent to position itself as a fresh, inclusive alternative in the streaming world.Reflecting on the campaign's success, Carl Peterson, Creative Director at Mischief, remarked,“People are really liking the Tubi campaign ; we couldn't have done it without Serge!” This glowing feedback highlights De Marre's role in delivering the unique, accessible sound that Tubi wanted to resonate with its broad audience.In addition to Tubi, De Marre's voice has brought campaigns to life for well-known brands such as Mini Cooper, Durex, Domino's Pizza, and Doritos, making him a sought-after voice across various industries. Now based in Houston, Texas, De Marre continues to bridge the gap between European and American markets with his unique blend of linguistic and vocal talent, helping brands engage audiences worldwide.Award Ceremony in Los AngelesThe Voice Arts® Awards will be held on December 8, 2024, at the iconic Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles, a venue renowned for hosting high-profile events like the Golden Globes. The awards honor the best in the industry and celebrate exceptional achievements across multiple voice-over categories.“I'm incredibly honored to be nominated for such a prestigious award,” said De Marre.“It's surreal to think that someone from a small European country like Belgium can be recognized on an international stage. The journey has been nothing short of incredible, and I'm immensely grateful to my clients and colleagues who have supported me along the way.”Serge De Marre is a professional voice actor with over two decades of experience, specializing in international English and Flemish voice-over work. His versatile voice has been featured in numerous high-profile campaigns across the U.S. and Europe, connecting with audiences in commercials, corporate videos, and character roles for top brands. Known for his distinctive sound and adaptability, De Marre has become a sought-after choice for projects targeting both American and European markets.Beyond his voice-over work, De Marre is also one of the founders of Voice Over for the Planet, an initiative that combines his passion for sustainability with his professional expertise. Through the innovative Buy One, Give One model, Voice Over for the Planet donates voice-over services to non-profit partners for every paid project, amplifying the voices of those driving positive environmental change. This model has allowed De Marre to support organizations that align with his commitment to creating a sustainable future.De Marre's dedication to his craft and his ability to adapt his voice to fit a wide range of projects have earned him a respected place in the voice-over industry. To share his insights and connect with others in the field, he also maintains a blog on his website, sergedemarre, where he writes about the voice-over industry, popular commercials, and the latest trends in advertising.

