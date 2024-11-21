Over 60 Humanitarian Demining Operators Certified In Ukraine
11/21/2024 9:11:45 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of now, more than 60 humanitarian demining operators have been certified in Ukraine.
This was reported by Serhii Reva, Director of the Center for Humanitarian Demining of the State Emergency Service (SES) of Ukraine, in a comment to Ukrinform.
"Regarding the certification of these operators, it is not only the SES that certifies them. Other conformity assessment bodies are involved, including the Ministry of Defense and State Special transport Service. As far as I know, more than 60 demining operators have now been certified," said Reva.
As reported earlier, on September 9, Head of the SES, Andrii Danyk, announced that 53 demining operators had been certified.
