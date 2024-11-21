Nile Adds Industry's First Campus Zero Trust Delivered As A Service

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Nile Access Service now includes Nile Trust Service to prevent ransomware and other lateral movement-initiated attacks; Adds new collaborations with Palo Alto Networks, Zscaler and Microsoft Entra

Nile , the leader in Campus Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) for

high-performance secure access, today announced the Nile Trust Service, a wholly new approach to securing the enterprise Local Area Network (LAN) that provides world-class cybersecurity without the burden of stitching together a complex tapestry of add-on products. Based on Nile's award-winning Nile Access Service and its revolutionary architecture for the wired and wireless LAN, the Nile Trust Service now offers enterprises a built-in alternative that eliminates the expense and time required to build Campus Zero Trust security.



"Achieving microsegmentation today means duct-taping many different technologies to a 30-year-old network architecture," said Pankaj Patel, co-founder and CEO of Nile. "This makes attaining Campus Zero Trust difficult or even impossible for many organizations. The Nile Trust Service is the latest example of how Nile's unrelenting drive towards simplification enables new organizations to achieve a level of security not previously thought possible."

Nile is the only wired and wireless LAN solution with modern Campus Zero Trust security built into the core of its architecture. This security extends from purpose-built hardware that hardens the network infrastructure against attacks to its unique microsegmentation implementation that eliminates threats such as ransomware, which exploits the ability to move laterally within a network undetected. In addition to delivering zero trust security for the LAN, Nile is also announcing integrations with world-class secure service edge (SSE) security leaders like Palo Alto Networks

The capabilities of the Nile Access Service and built-in Nile Trust Service features define a new era of Campus Zero Trust security, closing security gaps found in traditional campus and branch environments today.

"By establishing a strong foundation with security at its core, we are now focused on building upon it with advanced security functionalities," Patel continued. "The launch of the Nile Trust Service represents the beginning of what is possible when security is integrated by design, reducing operational burdens and unlocking the full potential of a truly secure network fabric."

Introducing the Nile Trust Service

Beyond mitigating the threats posed by lateral movement attacks, the following features of the Nile Trust Service enhance the enterprise security posture without the management burden, complexity, and added costs associated with legacy architectures.



Zero Trust Infrastructure - A new class of enterprise wired and wireless hardware and software purpose-built to eliminate common security weaknesses as well as unintentional software configuration errors. Each user and device on the Nile Access Service is placed into a "segment of one" to limit the impact of potential compromises. All communication within the Nile Access Service is rendered unreadable through end-to-end encryption from the network infrastructure to each connected device. Automatic updates guarantee that the newest security patches and features uphold a safe and stable environment.

Zero Trust Access – Secure authentication for all devices that leverage identity, single sign-on (SSO), multi-factor authentication (MFA), existing or Nile RADIUS, device fingerprinting, and more. A "trust no one" approach performs continuous and automated authentication re-verification checks to ensure that device or user behavior does not change. The built-in System for Cross-domain Identity Management (SCIM) allows for treating network access like an application, leveraging onboarding and denial of access systematically. Zero Trust Policy - Comprehensive firewall and SSE support for the monitoring and enforcement of all traffic for fine-grained controls, enabling rapid detection of malware and the containment of any unusual activity. This includes universal security policies for both remote and in-office users, as well as IoT/OT devices. Granular microsegmentation provides a fast and easy way to create rules to ensure traffic stays within the secure Nile Access Service where needed. Automatically detects abnormal device behavior within IoT devices to eliminate MAC spoofing and other insider threats.

The addition of SSE integration from leaders like Palo Alto Networks, Zscaler and Microsoft allows for the next wave: Universal Zero Trust, as more organizations embrace cloud-based security solutions. Along with ongoing advancements and Nile's innovation, these features redefine how security is delivered-by design and as a service.

The Nile Trust Service is generally available today. To learn more, visit



About Nile

Nile is disrupting the enterprise network market by building natively secure wired and wireless LAN connectivity that modernizes IT operations with fully automated lifecycle management, delivered entirely as a service. For the first time in the industry, the Nile Access Service integrates Zero Trust security and offers performance guarantees for connectivity, coverage, and availability. With Nile, IT organizations close the gap between their digital aspirations and legacy realities with superior connectivity that reduces the burden on critical IT resources. For more information, visit nilesecure/solutions/nile-access-service .

