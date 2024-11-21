(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Innovative Program Enhances Business and Community Resiliency in

Recovery from Emergencies and Disasters

FULTON, N.Y., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The nonprofit Business of Emergency Resources (BNET) announced today its renewed partnership with the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) to implement the Corporate Emergency Access System (CEAS) in Massachusetts. While the CEAS program is active in cities across the northeast, Massachusetts was the first state to adopt CEAS as a statewide program in 2016.

BNET Renews Partnership with MEMA to Provide Statewide Essential Employee Identification Program

CEAS is a central registry for essential business employees that allows companies to identify employees critical to providing vital services to the community and to maintain core systems and operations in areas that might be restricted due to an emergency declaration. Partnering between the business community and the government has long been recognized as a

critical part of recovery following a disaster. The CEAS program aims to help ensure the continuity of delivery of

vital goods and services. Access and travel for credentialed employees are at the discretion of law enforcement officials when deemed safe and will not interfere with first responder operations.

BNET President Peter Picarillo said, "BNET is proud to continue our relationship with MEMA to help build resilient communities across the state. The CEAS partnership is a significant step toward this goal. This is an excellent example of building resilience through public-private partnerships by ensuring its vital lifelines-businesses and industries-can survive a disaster and continue to provide essential goods and services."

The CEAS program has recently expanded to offer just-in-time virtual credentials to registered businesses through a new mobile app that allows users to download and display CEAS credentials on their smartphones. More information about CEAS Virtual Credentials can be found here .

CEAS is available by annual subscription to eligible businesses and organizations in Massachusetts. To enroll or learn more about how CEAS can better prepare your organization for the unexpected, visit .



BNET is a not-for-profit company dedicated to establishing practical and effective emergency and crisis management solutions through partnerships between the public and private sectors. Created by BNET, the Corporate Emergency Access System (CEAS) uses an essential employee credential to mitigate economic loss, maintain critical infrastructure, and support community recovery when unforeseen events limit access to the workplace. CEAS aims to accelerate recovery time for both business and government.

Peter Picarillo, president and CEO, can be reached at [email protected] .

Media Contact:

Peter Picarillo

888-353-2638 x 1002

[email protected]

SOURCE The Business Network of Emergency Resources (BNET)

