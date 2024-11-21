St. George’s University Launches ‘Global Medic Club’ – an Online Learning Platform exclusive to Affiliate’s Students

(MENAFN- Seven Media)

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 21 November 2024 – St. George’s University (SGU) School of Medicine in Grenada, West Indies, has announced the launch of a new online learning platform: SGU Global Medic Club.



Aimed at students currently undertaking their A Levels, International Baccalaureate, foundation or upper secondary curriculum at SGU-affiliated schools within its global network, the exclusive digital resource offers educational support to prospective students considering a medical education and career.



SGU Global Medic Club’s content covers five distinct course collections, and the content has been curated by the university’s experienced faculty.



The Applicant Course Collection helps students prepare their medical school applications with valuable resources, while the Academic Course Collection helps them dive into key concepts in various medical sub-disciplines. The Clinical Course Collection provides an inside look at clinical skills and medical specialties, while the future-focused Medicine in the 21st Century Course Collection covers cutting-edge medical trends and innovations. For students looking to explore medical career options in the US and UK, the portal’s Global Physician Course Collection has plenty of insights.



Students who enroll in the program and complete the courses will be ranked on a worldwide leader board and will receive certificates as rewards to mark their learning journey. These certificates can then be used to strengthen their medical school applications.



The launch of SGU Global Medic Club offers affiliate schools an exciting opportunity to complement what each is doing to support their future medical professionals and is a convenient substitute for those schools lacking the resources to dedicate to their own club.



Aurelie Lily Phommarack, Associate Director, International Academic Affiliations at SGU, said: “We are thrilled to launch this exciting new e-learning platform across our global affiliate network. The SGU Global Medic Club is easy to enroll in, and students can benefit from specially tailored resources created by our expert faculty, ensuring each course collection is relevant to their individual preferences. This initiative reflects our commitment to supporting students to achieve their dreams of medical careers, helping them on their medical degree track through our ethos of academic excellence. We are delighted to be supporting the development of future doctors around the world through this unique and exclusive learning portal.”







