Hankyung Introduces: MOAIS, Driving A New Paradigm In The Golf Industry With The Golf Coaching App 'Golffix'

MOAIS : A Global Sports Tech Company with AI and Services

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MOAIS (MOtion+AI+Sports), a sports edutech company based on AI and big data technology, is revolutionizing the paradigm of sports education. The company's name embodies its mission to lead the shift from traditional, unstructured, and experience-based sports education to an innovative approach incorporating AI technology.



Photo: < GolfFix Swing Analysis >

Making Accessible Globally with

'GolfFix'

MOAIS's flagship service, 'GolfFix', is an innovative golf coaching app that integrates AI technology. By applying a lightweight model optimized for mobile and on-device AI technology, the app allows users to analyze and improve their golf swings without being constrained by location or equipment. Notably, it provides AI coaching with just a mobile device, eliminating the need for additional sensors or equipment.

'GolfFix'

has surpassed 1 million global downloads and is used in over 20 countries. To date, more than 14 million AI swing diagnoses have been conducted through the app. It has been selected as the Best App by numerous global golf media outlets and boasts a high app rating of 4.9 out of 5.0 on both Google Play and the Apple App Store, reflecting its popularity among golfers worldwide.

Key features include real-time swing analysis and rhythm-tempo diagnosis provided by AI. Based on this analysis, the app offers personalized practice guides and corrective solutions, supporting users in continuing systematic, self-directed learning. Unlike traditional standardized lessons, 'GolfFix' meets the needs of global self-taught golfers by offering a convenient and accurate AI-based coaching solution that is not limited by time or place.

Applying AI Coaching Solutions to National Team Athletes

Leveraging its AI motion estimation and big data analysis technologies, MOAIS has implemented an AI diving coaching solution at national team training facilities to enhance the performance of national diving athletes. By utilizing existing AI coaching technologies, the company provides diving technique analysis and customized training guides, supporting athletes in achieving their highest potential.

The AI-based diving coaching engine incorporates cutting-edge technology grounded in golf coaching experience. It offers precise posture analysis and real-time feedback to diving athletes, contributing to performance improvement. Currently, MOAIS is receiving interest from other national teams and professional sports clubs in disciplines such as weightlifting, athletics, and baseball.



Photo: < GolfFix Pro Swing >

Announcing Diversified Business Expansion Plans Targeting the Global Market

Building on the proprietary AI technology developed through the 'GolfFix' app, MOAIS is expanding its business globally. In addition to the existing B2C golf coaching service, the company plans to apply its AI coaching engine to various sports through B2B services like 'M2FIX' (engine) and B2B2C expansion models like 'GolfFix APEX' (an offline premium installed version of GolfFix).

Moving forward, 'GolfFix' aims to strengthen its 'AI Golf Coach Engine' while continuing to develop solutions that support AI coaching in various disciplines such as baseball, tennis, bowling, and diving. MOAIS has a mid- to long-term vision of achieving 70M USD in sales in the AI sports coaching market by 2027 and is considering an IPO. This business expansion is part of a strategic initiative to solidify its position in the global AI sports coaching market by providing AI coaching solutions in sports beyond golf.

MOAIS's Challenge Toward the Future

Since its founding in 2019, MOAIS has been innovating sports education by maximizing the strengths and minimizing the weaknesses of traditional offline coaching methods through the use of AI and big data technologies. Possessing world-class AI technology, MOAIS is a global sports tech company that owns both technology and services, and its future endeavors are highly anticipated.

