Gun Attack On Passenger Vans Kill 33 People, Wounds 30 In N. Pakistan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Nov 21 (KUNA) -- At least 33 people were killed and over 30 others received injuries in a gun attack targeting passenger vans in Pakistanآ's northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province bordering Afghanistan, said officials.

A senior official at the run THQ hospital, Dr Muhammad Ishaq in a statement to media, confirmed that 33 people lost their lives while 30 others were wounded in a gun attack carried out on passenger vans.

He further said that the were being referred to various hospitals in the district. According to initial reports, a convoy of vehicles was traveling from Parachinar to Peshawar city when unidentified armed men opened fire in the Ochat area of lower Kurram district of KPK.

Security forces reached the site of the incident and shifted the dead and injured to the nearest government run hospital.

President of Pakistan, Asif Ali Zardari strongly condemned the incident and expressed his condolences to the bereaved of the deceased.

The President said that attacking innocent passengers is a cowardly and inhumane act, adding that those responsible for the incident should be punished. He urged that timely medical aid be provided to the injured.

The incident comes a day after 12 security personnel were killed in a suicide attack targeting a check post in Bannu District of KPK, and at a time when Pakistan has witnessed a rise in terror attacks especially in KPK and Balochistan provinces bordering Afghanistan. (end)

